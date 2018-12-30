NBA 2018-19: Toronto Raptors vs Chicago Bulls, Preview and prediction

Toronto Raptors (26-11) vs Chicago Bulls (10-26), Scotiabank Arena

Toronto Raptors will host the Chicago Bulls tonight at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada.

The Raptors are coming off a defeat against the Orlando Magic, whereas the Bulls beat the Washington Wizards in their previous game on Wednesday.

Let us see how things stand for both teams tonight.

The Toronto Raptors' perspective

The Raptors have lost two of their last three games and have been up and down lately. The team will be looking to bounce back tonight.

They had a blowout loss to the Orlando Magic on Saturday, where their offence stagnated and only three players scored in double figures.

Kawhi Leonard scored 21 points and grabbed six rebounds, while Serge Ibaka contributed 17 points and eight rebounds.

Pascal Siakam had an off day with four points and four rebounds, while Danny Green also scored just 2 points.

The team shot a season-low 29% from the field and missed almost every shot they attempted. The Magic outscored them comprehensively to take the game 116-87.

The Raptors will be looking to bounce back tonight and beat the Bulls.

The Chicago Bulls' perspective

The Bulls have won three of their last four games now and will be looking to maintain this momentum.

They beat the Washinton Wizards on Friday, where Zach LaVine was the leading scorer with 24 points and three assists. Wendell Carter Jr. and Lauri Markkanen also contributed 17 and 14 points respectively.

Bulls shot 22 3-pointers in the match, and their field goal percentage was as high as 47%.

Chicago have now won 10 games this season and will be looking to win a few more based on their current form.

How things might unfold

The Raptors will be eager to bounce back tonight. They have been excellent at home and that will serve as a big advantage.

Expect a big game from Leonard and the Raptors to bag a comfortable victory.

Predicted Starters

Chicago:

Kris Dunn, Zach LaVine, Justin Holiday, Lauri Markkanen and Wendell Carter Jr.

Toronto:

Fred VanVleet, Danny Green, Kawhi Leonard, Pascal Siakam and Serge Ibaka.

Prediction: The Raptors to beat the Bulls

