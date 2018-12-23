NBA 2018-19, Utah Jazz vs Oklahoma City Thunder: Preview and prediction

Oklahoma City Thunder v Utah Jazz - Game Six

Utah Jazz (16-17) vs Oklahoma City Thunder (20-10), Vivint Smart Home Arena

Utah Jazz will host Oklahoma City Thunder tonight at the Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Utah had a blowout win against the Portland Trail Blazers, whereas Thunder blew out the Sacramento Kings in their last match. Let us see how things stand for both teams.

Utah Jazz perspective

Utah Jazz v Charlotte Hornets

Jazz has won two in a row and will be looking to get their third victory in a row tonight.

Jazz will be very confident coming into this game because their last two wins have come against tough opponents, Portland Trail Blazers and previous years' winners, Golden State Warriors.

As a team, Jazz are averaging 106.5 points and shooting 45.8 % from the field. They are grabbing 43.7 rebounds per game and shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc. They have been good at home and will look to win their fifth straight home game.

Oklahoma City Thunder perspective

Oklahoma City Thunder v Sacramento Kings

OKC routed the Kings on Wednesday with Paul George outscoring everybody with 43 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists. Russell Westbrook scored 19 points, 11 rebounds and 17 assists and was well supported by his team. All the starters finished with double figures.

As a team, OKC is averaging 112.1 points and shooting 45.6% from the field. They are grabbing 48.7 rebounds per game and shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc.

Thunder will look to continue the winning momentum by beating Jazz tonight.

How things might unfold

OKC are well rested and confident coming into this game. They have improved this season, especially on the offense. On the other hand, Jazz has been up and down this season and missing consistency.

Prediction: OKC to beat Jazz

