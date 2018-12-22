NBA 2018-19, Washington Wizards vs Phoenix Suns: Preview and Prediction

Washington Wizards (12-20) vs Phoenix Suns (8-24), Capital One Arena

Washington Wizards will host Phoenix Suns today at the Capital One Arena in Washington.

Wizards are coming off a blow out loss agist the Rockets, whereas Suns had a massive victory against the Boston Celtics in their previous match.

Let us see how things stand for both teams.

Washington Wizards' perspective

The Wizards lost to the Rockets in the last game where Bradley Beal scored 28 points, and John Wall added 18 of his own.

Trevor Ariza, who is an ex-Sun, scored 15 points in that game. He will face his ex-team, Phoenix Suns tonight which is sure to be an exciting matchup.

The Wizards were horrible on the defensive end as they allowed the Rockets to score 136 points that included 26 three pointers which is an NBA record. They have to up their game defensively tonight.

Also, they have won only four games on the road out of the 14 played which is an alarming sign for them.

The good thing is that they are playing at home tonight, and will be looking to get back to winning ways after having dropped to 12-20 for the season.

Phoenix Suns' perspective

After a horrible start to the season, the Phoenix Suns have started to win a few matches. They have played 24 games this season and won 8 out of them. Four of the 8 wins have been the last four games they have played.

The previous match was perhaps their most significant victory of the season as they beat the Boston Celtics. Devin Booker scored 25 points and had eight assists in the game. DeAndre Ayton scored 23 points and grabbed 18 rebounds to help Suns seal the victory.

Defensively also the Celtics were excellent, especially in the second half. They resited Celtics to just 41 points in the second half.

Suns have won 3 games on the road and will look to improve their record further today.

Injury updates

Wizards:

Dwight Howard (Back) - Out

Otto Porter Jr. (Knee) - Out

Suns: NONE

How things might unfold

Phoenix Suns are having the winning streak of their lifetime and Kelly Oubre Jr. will play his first match against his former team, so he would be dying to take revenge for getting traded.

Suns have a lot of reason to win tonight, but Beal and Wall should prove too much for them.

Wizards are not as weak at home as they are on the road, and they will blow out Suns tonight and end their winning streak.

Prediction: Wizards to beat Suns

