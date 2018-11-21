NBA 2018-19: Western Conference Power Rankings - Month 1

Amulya Shekhar FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 101 // 21 Nov 2018, 15:18 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Trail Blazers were slated not to make the playoffs according to their predictions, but that over/under of 43 looks more and more likely to be a seriously foolish bet for those who took the under on that one

Well, well, well! If you told me two months back that the Rockets would be out of the playoff berths in the West after the first four weeks, or that the Kings would be treading water above a .500 record through 17 games of the season, I would definitely have laughed you out of the room.

And yet, here we are, 35 days into the season that has already seen enough drama, clutch shots and spectacular displays than a lot of other seasons I've watched.

The drama that the NBA is today continues to get better, just as the Western Conference goes 13 teams deep into the playoff picture as of the moment.

Obviously, there will be some major changes to this list, but since we're factoring in only the first couple of weeks right now, the following are the power rankings for the Western Conference today:

#5 Los Angeles Clippers

The core of the Clippers have been in good form

A couple of months back during the offseason, when Lou Williams said the Clippers are still the team to beat in Los Angeles, there was much scoffing around NBA circles about the audacity of the statement.

Fast forward to late November, and the words seem to be about as good a representation of the current reality as any - considering the Clippers haven't faced the Lakers yet.

They currently sit at a 11-6 record following a loss to the resurgent Wizards on the 20th, 1.5 games clear of the Lakers.

While it's clear that their wins against the Rockets (twice), Thunder and the Wolves came in extenuating circumstances (all three teams were missing their best players in the matchups), their core has been in rude form.

Tobias Harris has been playing right up to the max contract offer that he wants next summer, averaging 21.4 points and 8.7 rebounds on 51.9% shooting from the field, 44.4% shooting on 4.8 3-pointers per game and 81% from the free throw line on 3.4 attempts per game.

Lou Williams has been unreal clutch, as he is wont to, while Danilo Gallinari has been a great stretch hybrid forward.

The likes of Marcin Gortat, Boban and Montrezl Harrell have been a really tough center matchup with their athleticism and excellence in pick-and-roll, while Doc has placed the rest of the squad in the best possible position to succeed.

Rookie Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has fit right into NBA life like a glove, and this Clippers team looks a good bet to make the playoffs at the moment.

