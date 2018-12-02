NBA 2018-19: Western Conference Power Rankings Week 7

Gautam Varier

The Clippers are Red-Hot right now.

As we close out Week 7 of this NBA season, it's safe to say that no one saw things panning out this way, especially in the Western Conference. We've seen a seismic shift in the balance of power as some of the playoff teams of last season are currently on the outside looking in.

The Jazz, Rockets, Pelicans, Spurs, and Timberwolves have all had underwhelming starts, while the likes of the Grizzlies and Clippers have made significant improvements. With the quarter mark of the season having been passed, we can make a relevant assumption that the teams currently on top will most likely have some say in the proceedings come playoffs. Here are the top 5 teams in the Wild Wild West after 7 Weeks.

#5 Memphis Grizzlies

Garrett Temple and Spencer Dinwiddie

The Grizzlies are back in business after a disastrous 2016-17 Campaign. It's not quite the Grit and Grind Grizzlies of old but they're not that far off. They continue to defy the modern NBA standard by having the slowest pace in the league and not shooting a truckload of 3s, but hey it's working and the Grizz are rolling.

The two veterans have led the way as Mike Conley Jr and Marc Gasol have had strong starts to the season. The X-Factor in this equation has been the Rookie Jaren Jackson Jr. The youngest of the elite prospects in this draft, many felt Jackson would take a while to settle in, but he's blended in perfectly.

Jackson exploded for 36 Points against the Nets this week, becoming the 3rd youngest player after LeBron James and Kevin Durant to score over 30 points in a game. That Nets game was, however, the only highlight of the week for the Grizz as they lost to the Knicks and the Raptors previously.

