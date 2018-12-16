×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

NBA 2018-19: Who could be the All-Star game Captain(s) 

Avdhi Bhalgat
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
206   //    16 Dec 2018, 09:25 IST

Golden State Warriors v Los Angeles Lakers
Golden State Warriors v Los Angeles Lakers

Last year was the first time the NBA All-Star game really measured up to its full potential. They have high stakes, a high-speed game, and defense-free exhibition. The high rewards for the winning team, hand-picked rosters and the awaited voting for the captain has made the event bigger than ever. There is more to win and even more to lose.

Now there have been lots of predictions made for who will start, who will be MVP and how both conferences will match up. Each of these predictions banks on how the roster will look as there is nothing better than seeing all these exception players on one platform.

However, there is also an angle of possible disappointment that may come up if any of the established all-stars doesn't match up to their already established potential. Additionally, there is also the hopes of new and upcoming players to add to the roster and the fear of injury for those already there.

This list will be looking at captains in terms of the east and west through the new rules specify that the players are to be mixed. This is just a way to showcase the differences of talent on both sides. We'll start with the Western Conference and then move to the East and back.

#1 Lebron James

LeBron James
LeBron James

This one is really obvious. Until last year, LeBron was the king of the Eastern Conference and now he has mad his move to hold the same spot in the West.

Further, now with the Lakers' fans on his side as well there is no doubt that he will crush the 2.6 million fan votes he got last year. Barring the possibility of injury, there is no possible way that James is not in the top few for the captain.

He has the critics and fans on his side even if he doesn't perform will know because they know that he is saving up for the games that really matter.

1 / 5 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
NBA All Star Toronto Raptors Los Angeles Lakers LeBron James Draymond Green NBA Players
Avdhi Bhalgat
CONTRIBUTOR
NBA All-Star game MVP: Bold Predictions for 2018-19 Season
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why super teams ruin the integrity of the NBA
RELATED STORY
NBA Lookback: 5 Lopsided Trades From The 2000s
RELATED STORY
Betty Moon on being a fan of the Los Angeles Lakers,...
RELATED STORY
NBA: Top 10 Rookie All-Stars since 1980 
RELATED STORY
NBA Myth busters - LeBron James is not clutch
RELATED STORY
NBA: The mystery of The Claw
RELATED STORY
Sixers vs Raptors: 4 takeaways from the game between two...
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018/19: 3 teams that could end the Warriors...
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: Toronto Raptors could benefit from the...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us