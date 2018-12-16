NBA 2018-19: Who could be the All-Star game Captain(s)

Golden State Warriors v Los Angeles Lakers

Last year was the first time the NBA All-Star game really measured up to its full potential. They have high stakes, a high-speed game, and defense-free exhibition. The high rewards for the winning team, hand-picked rosters and the awaited voting for the captain has made the event bigger than ever. There is more to win and even more to lose.

Now there have been lots of predictions made for who will start, who will be MVP and how both conferences will match up. Each of these predictions banks on how the roster will look as there is nothing better than seeing all these exception players on one platform.

However, there is also an angle of possible disappointment that may come up if any of the established all-stars doesn't match up to their already established potential. Additionally, there is also the hopes of new and upcoming players to add to the roster and the fear of injury for those already there.

This list will be looking at captains in terms of the east and west through the new rules specify that the players are to be mixed. This is just a way to showcase the differences of talent on both sides. We'll start with the Western Conference and then move to the East and back.

#1 Lebron James

LeBron James

This one is really obvious. Until last year, LeBron was the king of the Eastern Conference and now he has mad his move to hold the same spot in the West.

Further, now with the Lakers' fans on his side as well there is no doubt that he will crush the 2.6 million fan votes he got last year. Barring the possibility of injury, there is no possible way that James is not in the top few for the captain.

He has the critics and fans on his side even if he doesn't perform will know because they know that he is saving up for the games that really matter.

