NBA 2018 Draft Review: 5 disappointing rookies from the class of 2018

2018 NBA Draft was a loaded one

The NBA 2018 Draft was the last draft before the new lottery odds came into force. The Phoenix Suns had drawn the No.1 draft pick in the lottery, as they had one of the worst records in the regular season for the 2017-18 season.

The Sacramento Kings had the No.2 pick and the Atlanta Hawks rounded up the top 3 picks. The Memphis Grizzlies had the fourth pick and the Dallas Mavericks were the fifth pick in a draft where a lot of top talent was ready to enter the NBA.

One of the defining moments of this draft was the trade between the Atlanta Hawks and the Dallas Mavericks, that ended up becoming a swap for Luka Doncic from the Atlanta Hawks and Trae Young plus a first round 2019 draft pick.

While it was filled with young talent looking to take over the NBA, it also has given us a lot of duds this season. With this in mind, let us take a look at the 5 most overrated players from this 2018 draft class.

#5 Marvin Bagley III (Sacramento Kings)

Sacramento Kings drafted a future star in Bagley, but he has not yet played to that level

Marvin Bagley III was an offensive juggernaut coming into the NBA in the 2018 draft and he was drafted in the second place ahead of players like Luka Doncic, Trae Young, Jaren Jackson Jr. among others.

The 6 foot 11 inch forward was considered to be a stretch center, even though he did not have the size to defend a lot of the larger centers in the NBA. Bagley was shooting the 3 ball at just under 40% in college which made him a solid stretch center prospect.

But he has played just 55 games for a surging Sacramento Kings this season, starting just 2 games, his season hampered by injuries and inability to usurp Nemanja Bjelica from his starting spot. The moment Bagley started playing some good basketball, he got injured.

Marvin is averaging a decent 14.7 points, along with 7.3 rebounds and 1 block a game. His shooting has been efficient, making 52% from his field goal attempts while shooting 30.8% from beyond the arc, making Bagley somewhat serviceable.

He makes this list due to the high potential he possesses and how he has been unable to maximize his chances on a Kings team that did not have much competition for the Power Forward spot. Bagley's inability to stay on the floor for long stretches of the season has hampered his game as well.

Bagley has shown signs of life recently and in brief stretches before an injury took him down. He can become a really solid player this season if he can keep himself on the court for longer than the 25 minutes per game he has gotten this season and if he can also manage to keep himself fit.

