NBA 2019-20: 3 Players that will return to the All-Star Game this season

Draymond Green will be among the former All-Stars that could return in Chicago

The 2019-20 NBA season finally gets underway later this week and basketball fans and analysts alike are busy making their annual predictions for the forthcoming campaign. Among the most intriguing topics is who will make the 2020 All-Star Game in Chicago - as there will be intense competition in both conferences to snag one of the 24 available roster spots.

Emerging stars such as Luka Doncic, Devin Booker, Donovan Mitchell, Trey Young, and Zion Williamson are among the young talent hoping to earn their first appearance, although several seasoned veterans are hoping to return after being snubbed last year. So, ahead of the 2019-20 season, here we will take a look at three veteran stars that are set to return to the 2020 All-Star Game after missing out last season.

#3 Andre Drummond - Previous All-Star Appearances: 2016, 2018

Andre Drummond missed out on the 2019 All-Star Game despite leading the NBA in rebounds

Andre Drummond has previously made All-Star appearances in 2016 and 2018, although despite once again leading the NBA in rebounds last season, the center was overlooked for selection in the East. At the time of his snub, Drummond had recorded almost 40 double-doubles, and the 26-year-old was averaging 16.5 points and 14.8 rebounds per contest.

Nevertheless, the selection of his Pistons teammate Blake Griffin's combined with Detroit's inconsistent form impacted his chances of making a third appearance. However, Drummond enters the new season hoping to land a maximum contract next summer, and the 26-year-old is likely to post the biggest numbers of his career. Meanwhile, the Pistons have improved in free agency, and if they are firmly in the playoff hunt when All-Star weekend rolls around - Drummond is unlikely to be overlooked.

