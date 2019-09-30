NBA 2019-20: 3 players who are unlikely to finish the season with the Orlando Magic

Tristan Elliott

Mo Bamba is among the individuals that could exit the Orlando Magic this season

Following an excellent late-season burst, the Orlando Magic managed to sneak into the 2019 playoffs ahead of the Miami Heat and the Charlotte Hornets. It was the organization's first postseason appearance since Dwight Howard left in 2012, and the team threatened to upset the Toronto Raptors after recording a road victory in Game 1.

Orlando eventually succumbed to a 4-1 series defeat, although buoyed by a solid season, the Magic opted to bring back Nikola Vucevic and Terrence Ross to long-term deals this summer.

However, the franchise is known for its constant changes of direction, and no current member of the roster appears untouchable. So, as the new NBA season quickly approaches, here we will assess three players who may not finish the season with the Orlando Magic.

#3 Markelle Fultz

Markelle Fultz has yet to appear for the Magic following his trade from the 76ers

Markelle Fultz signed for the Magic ahead of the 2019 trade deadline, although the 21-year-old has yet to make an appearance for the team. The point guard has not played since November, although after stepping up his return over the summer, Fultz is reportedly on track to make his return in time for Orlando's season opener against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

While this is a positive sign, it is worth remembering that Fultz showed very little during his 33 appearances with the Sixers, and it will take a huge turnaround for the 21-year-old to develop into the player that many thought he was after he was taken first in the 2017 draft.

The Magic recently extended Fultz's contract by a further year, and if he doesn't start the 2019-20 season well, the team look towards a trade while he still holds some value.

