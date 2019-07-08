NBA 2019-20: 3 Ways in which OKC Thunder can shape their roster heading into the next season

Oklahoma City Thunder v Portland Trail Blazers - Game One

Oklahoma City Thunder traded away Paul George to the Los Angeles Clippers which sent shockwaves in the NBA world. The Clippers managed to pair up Paul George and Kawhi Leonard together and have become instant favorites for the championship next season.

The Thunder had lost in the first round of the playoffs on three consecutive occasions since Kevin Durant left. Paul George was an MVP and a Defensive Player of the Year candidate last season. The departure of George has left a gaping hole in the Thunder lineup.

The Thunder are now at crossroads with their roster. They have a mega superstar in Russell Westbrook, some good role players in Danilo Gallinari and Steven Adams and a plethora of first round picks that they received from the Paul George trade. They can either try to improve their roster by trading for a superstar or they can start a new era by going for the rebuild.

Here are the 3 ways in which OKC Thunder can shape their roster heading into the next season:

#3 Trade for Kevin Love

Kevin Love can be a great addition to the Thunder

Since LeBron James left Cleveland for Los Angeles at the start of last season, Kevin Love has become an isolated talent. Love is an All-Star caliber player and the Cavs are clearly looking for a rebuild.

The Cavs will be open to offers for Kevin Love and the Thunder should look to pounce on the opportunity. They have too many first-round picks at their disposal to make the deal work. They can also add Steven Adams to make the salaries work.

The combination of Love and Russ will be great to watch. Russ can drive to the rim like no one else is capable of and the shooting capabilities of Love will also provide great floor spacing.

