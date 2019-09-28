NBA 2019/20: 3 worst contracts on the Boston Celtics roster

Boston Celtics Introduce Kemba Walker

Last summer, the Boston Celtics hoped to sign Kyrie Irving to a long term deal before pursuing a potential trade for Anthony Davis. Nevertheless, Boston's plans never materialized as Irving refused to negotiate a new deal after falling out with the franchise, while Davis eventually headed to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Nevertheless, the Celtics responded by making a number of moves in free agency, and the current roster is still home to some of the NBA's best young talent. Due to this, the Celtics don't have too many overpriced contracts on the roster, although there are a few exceptions to the rule.

So, ahead of the new season, here we assess the worst three contracts on the Boston Celtics roster.

#3 Kemba Walker

Kemba Walker consistently put up big numbers for the Charlotte Hornets

After facing the inevitable departure of Kyrie Irving, the Boston Celtics needed to make a major move in the off-season. The franchise eventually made that move when they signed Kemba Walker to a four-year, $141 million max contract after the 29-year-old's contract negotiations with the Charlotte Hornets broke down.

Walker has been named as an All-Star in each of the past three seasons, and the 18-19 campaign was the best of his career as he averaged 25.6 points, 5.9 assists, and 4.4 rebounds per game. Undoubtedly, Walker will make an instant impact with the Celtics, although the length of the contract is a concern as the point guard will soon turn 30 and a loss of athleticism could result in a huge drop in production.

It is also worth noting that Walker only managed to guide the Hornets to the playoffs twice, and his poor performance during Team USA's defeat to France added further ammunition to the argument that Walker isn't able to lead a contending team. Ultimately, Walker will produce big numbers for the Celtics, although the length of the contract could turn out to be less than ideal.

