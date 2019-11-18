NBA 2019-20: 5 best defensive teams so far this season

The Los Angeles Lakers have been the best defensive team in the league

The current NBA is offense oriented. With the three point revolution gripping the entire league, each passing season has seen an increase in the offensive rating.

Teams are putting up All-star scoring numbers in regular season matches. The players are now used to jacking up shots at the start of the shot clock. In this scenario, defense has become a secondary priority for most of the teams as they look to outscore opponents.

However, there are still some teams in the league that try to win matches from their defensive efforts. Possessing elite defensive players in the teams can be very useful in highly contested matches. Rudy Gobert has made a name for himself on the defensive end and has been adjudged as the Defensive Player of the Year on the past two occasions. On his back, Utah Jazz have always remained an effective defensive team.

Here are five of the best defensive teams in the league this season.

#5 Denver Nuggets

With a defensive rating of 102.4, the Denver Nuggets are the fifth best defensive team in the league this season. The Nuggets were the second ranked team in the Western Conference last season. They have again started off brightly this season. They have a 8-3 record and are the third ranked team till now.

The Nuggets are a consistent team on both the ends. They play with a pretty slow pace of 97.7 and control the game against their opponents. The Nuggets are great in contesting shots against their opponents. They allow only 48.4% of effective field goals.

The Nuggets are going to be right at the top of the standings throughout the season. They rely on their great defending to win tight contests.

