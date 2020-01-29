NBA 2019-20: 5 Best road teams in the league right now

Achyut Dubey



Nowadays, the NBA leaderboard is predominantly regulated by teams going on winning or losing runs for an extended period of time. Much of the mid-season momentum is regulated by the treacherous road schedule that every squad has to endure multiple times during the course of the regular season.

Winning on the road with the crowd waiting to pounce requires a special set of nerves. While some teams possess elite poise to deliver on such occasions, others find it relatively hard to carry their natural approach in during away games. While many believe the road record to be just another statistical metric, it does indeed resonate with collective resilience on the team's part.

Here we will take a look at five squads that have excelled on foreign soil so far this season and lead the NBA in this field.

#5 Denver Nuggets (14-9)

Denver had a franchise-high win-loss record to start the season

In the past, the Denver Nuggets have had noticeable troubles in carrying forward their regular season momentum into April. Nevertheless, their offensive and defensive prowess to lead a winning record across the 82 games has never been questionable.

And falling in the line is their current regular-season record. The Nuggets are seated at a crammed up third spot on the West standings with an impressive 32-15 (0.681) record next to their name. They are currently 14-9 on the road and top 10 in the league in both offensive and defensive ratings as well. The team has seven players averaging double-digits in scoring and is shooting over 46% from the field as a collective unit.

Although the Nuggets have endured comprehensive defeats on the road every now and then this year, the team has always found a way to bounce back.

