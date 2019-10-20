NBA 2019-20: 5 largest NBA duo contracts

Suryaraj Jain FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Feature 24 // 20 Oct 2019, 20:20 IST

Houston Rockets' James Harden.

We live in an era where duos and trios have become a huge part of being successful in the NBA. Superteams are being formed all around, creating more competition within the league, while leaving some teams completely dry and unable to make it forward. With the 2019 season starting on Tuesday, we will see familiar faces on teams, as well as some new faces.

If we rewind quickly, we can remember the crazy offseason free-agency of 2019, which was likely the hottest market to date. There are always rumors for signings and tradings but this was the year of surprises and shocks for both fans and organizations. Surprises such as NBA MVP Kawhi Leonard signing with the Los Angeles Clippers and shooting guard Paul George being traded to the same team as Leonard.

With that being said, here are the top 5 duos that are set to make the most money combined in the 2021-22 season.

#5 Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum: $75 Million

Portland Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum.

The Portland Trail Blazers sit at number five for the highest combined contract money they are expected to receive in the 2021-2022 season. Both point guard Damian Lillard and shooting guard CJ McCollum signed contract extensions in the offseason.

Lillard signed a 4-year, $196 million super-max contract that would keep him with the Trail Blazers until 2025. McCollum signed a 3-year, $100 million contract that keeps him with the team until 2024. Both players have been outstanding throughout every season and have been a vital piece for the Blazers to move forward in the playoffs.

Some say that Lillard is responsible for Oklahoma City Thunder's rebuild after his game-winning shot against them in the first-round of the playoffs last season. One way or the other, they were able to move forward to the Western Conference Finals, where they were defeated by the Golden State Warriors. However, with the addition of center Hassan Whiteside this offseason, a combination of Lillard, McCollum, and Whiteside should be something to watch out for.

