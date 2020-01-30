NBA 2019-20: 5 Most clutch teams in the league so far this season

Clutch plays require unbreakable mental fiber

The make-or-miss nature of the league has forever kept many from achieving greatness throughout their careers. The past and present holds legitimate proof that much of the games are decided in the fourth quarter. With one-sided dominance swiftly making its way out of the NBA, the matchups we witness nowadays are significantly based on streaky runs, rather than wire-to-wire control.

Such an environment is conducive for teams who like to live dangerously, and are confident on their nerves to pull through down the stretch. According to the standard definition, clutch time depicts the last five minutes of the game when the two teams are separated by five points or less. Basically, it accounts for that crucial window of time when the game could go either way depending on which side makes the first dagger to seal the deal.

In this piece, we will talk about five squads in particular who have stood out during a matchup's most crunch moments.

#5 Los Angeles Clippers

Clippers have been facing locker room issues as of late

Despite the bubbling friction beneath the surface, the Los Angeles Clippers have been one of the hardest teams to beat this season, especially down the stretch. With a clutch win percentage of 0.652 this year so far - and 2nd best conversion (41%) in clutch threes - the Clippers have shown impeccable resilience to pull through for wins with the clock ticking down.

Having big-time offensive entities in Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Lou Williams has really helped Doc Rivers play through multiple on-court schemes of choice. Although the team is fighting through inconsistency and a glaring lack of size at the center spot, the abundance of elite talent on the roster has covered all such glitches.

The Clippers are currently seated at the second spot on the Western Conference standings with a solid 33-14 (0.702) win-loss record to show.

