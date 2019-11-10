NBA 2019-20: 5 Most disappointing teams so far this season

Kaushik Turlapaty FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 10 Nov 2019, 16:05 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

" />

The Warriors are already tanking this season

In the offseason, we saw some blockbuster moves that sent Paul George to the Los Angeles Clippers, Anthony Davis to the Los Angeles Lakers. Free agents Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant chose to sign with the Brooklyn Nets, while Kemba Walker joined the Boston Celtics and Kawhi Leonard joined George in LA.

Two weeks into the NBA 2019-20 season, the Golden State Warriors are struggling like they have never struggled before under Steve Kerr's tutelage while the Los Angeles Lakers (7-1) are at the top of the Western Conference Standings. Boston Celtics, led by Kemba Walker, once again look like the team to beat in the East.

The NBA has never looked this balanced in recent times and this is only expected to increase the league TV ratings. While many teams have delivered to expectations and even exceeded them in some cases, some franchises have simply flattered to deceive. In this article, we take a look at five teams who have disappointed the most so far this season.

#5 Washington Wizards

In the absence of John Wall, Scott Brooks will have to build a new offense for this team

The Washington Wizards entered this season without their franchise player in John Wall and have been struggling to get it going in his absence. While his backcourt mate Bradley Beal has been at his usual best scoring effortlessly, the team still lacks the firepower to get over the line.

The Wizards are arguably one of the weakest teams in the league and in the absence of John Wall, Scott Brooks will have to build a new offense for this team. However, with Isaiah Thomas back in the starting lineup, it remains to be seen whether they will improve their performance on the offensive end.

Equally bad is their defense as they have the third-worst defensive rating (112.7) in the league. One thing is for sure, the Wizards are not making the playoffs and the fans should get ready for an early offseason once again.

1 / 3 NEXT