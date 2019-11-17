NBA 2019-20: 5 Most interesting storylines of the current season

The Golden State Warriors have made a woeful start to the 2019-20 NBA season

Following a thrilling offseason full of blockbuster moves, the first month of the highly anticipated 2019-20 NBA season has lived up to the hype. The likes of the Los Angeles Lakers, LA Clippers, and Boston Celtics have all impressed over the first four weeks, and the race to be crowned NBA champions will be among the most competitive in recent memory.

While there are plenty of storylines emerging from all 30 teams around the league, a few specific narratives have dominated the opening weeks of the season, and here we will take a look at the five most interesting storylines of the season so far.

#5 Portland's awful start

Damian Lillard's individual performances have not been enough for Portland

The Portland Trail Blazers have been a regular fixture in the playoffs since 2014, although first-round eliminations in both 2017 and 2018 cast doubt on whether the Blazers could win with their excellent backcourt pairing of Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum. However, Portland eliminated the Oklahoma City Thunder and Denver Nuggets to reach the 2019 Western Conference Finals, and all signs pointed towards the Blazers being among the best teams in the NBA this season.

Yet, despite Damian Lillard's incredible form, the Blazers have lost eight of their first twelve games, and are currently hovering dangerously close to the bottom of the West. This is surprising considering Portland's consistency over the past five seasons, and if things don't turn around soon, the Blazers will find themself in danger of falling out of an ultra-competitive race for the playoffs.

Carmelo Anthony was signed earlier this week in the hope of adding a third scoring option, so it will be interesting to see if his much-anticipated return can help the Blazers reach their goal of contending for a title.

