NBA 2019-20: 5 teams that have over-achieved the most so far

Achyut Dubey FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 Published Dec 30, 2019

Dec 30, 2019 IST SHARE

The seismic roster upturns resulted in interesting matchups early on

As we near the halfway mark of the 2019-20 campaign, it has become fairly apparent that some teams have set an uncharacteristically high ceiling for themselves. The early season fireworks by unprecedented lineups may not last till the playoffs come knocking, but the list of talented squads has only become lengthier through the first 30-odd games this year.

While the league is missing multiple stars to unfortunate injuries, the quality of basketball on an individual as well as collective basis hasn't seen any drop whatsoever. New names have stepped up into the limelight, helping their respective teams achieve unexpected runs in the first quarter of the season.

In this piece, we will skim through five NBA teams that have surged dramatically at an unforeseen rate.

#5 Charlotte Hornets

Devonte Graham is shooting over 40% from beyond the arc.

After giving away franchise man Kemba Walker in exchange for young talent, the Charlotte Hornets were ready to go through another season of 'trying to figure it out'. However, the young core have taken hold of the status quo and are running with it like they have nothing to lose.

So far their first year without Kemba has been a roller-coaster ride. Although they are still a fringe playoff team with a 13-21 (0.382) win-loss record, their attitude and approach on the court have been mightily impressive. Led by Devonte Graham's breakout year, the Hornets are headed in the right direction and advancing fast.

With some exciting young talent at hand, Charlotte have emerged as one of the more surprising teams this year so far. If they could land an upgrade at the center position in someone like Dewayne Dedmon before the trade deadline, it should lead to them becoming a surefire playoff squad.

1 / 3 NEXT