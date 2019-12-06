NBA 2019-20: 8 most improved players so far

Andrew Wiggins has come out of nowhere to prove himself let's see where he ranks on this list!

Basketball is changing everyday, players are working on their skills more than ever, and the game is getting better. NBA, or rather Basketball world over these days, is not only about the big and husky men as even small players are making their mark these days.

Presently, everyone has got enough room and opportunities to make an impact on the game with their individual skills. Resilience is now every player's motto to survive and grow. Players who were overlooked by NBA scouts earlier because they were deemed to be less skillful are now making a big impact in the league.

Here, we are going to see the eight most improved NBA players this season so far:

#8 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Currently playing at the Point Guard position for the Oklahoma City Thunder, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was on the All-Rookie second team in the 2018-19 season while playing for the Los Angeles Clippers. Alexander showed flashes of being an elite level player throughout the regular season (and in the playoffs against the Golden State Warriors as well). But that wasn't enough for him to be a guaranteed future All-Star level player.

However, in the off-season, he got traded to the Thunders and is now one of the most important offensive players on the team, playing alongside Chris Paul, ever since Russell Westbrook joined the Houston Rockets in the off-season. Alexander's stats this season when compared to his last year's stats show the level of improvement in his game. Last year, he averaged 10.8 ppg, 2.8 rpg, and 3.3 apg. However, right now, he is averaging 18.1 ppg, 5.0 rpg, and 3.1 apg.

Even though the Thunders lost Westbrook, Alexander is trying to prove that he can be the future face of the team and the Thunders franchise looks pretty optimistic about that prospect too.

