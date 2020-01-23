NBA 2019-20: Beal and Co. lose in overtime to the Heat

Bradley Beal

The Washington Wizards lost in overtime 134-129 to the Miami Heat in the NBA on Wednesday night.

After trailing double-digit points in the first half, the team came back to life in the second half of the game. The team being Bradley Beal, who scored 21-straight points to cut the Heat's lead. While the team could not get it done, they certainly showed some fight and almost embarrassed the Heat yet again, after they lost to a very depleted Wizards roster earlier in the season.

Considering the rivalry between the teams and the supposed rumors from Heat fans about Beal wanting to come to the Heat, this was a game to savor. Tonight, Beal showed the Heat why he is better than Jimmy Butler in all aspects of the game. With that being said, here is an analysis of Wednesday night's overtime loss.

Beal plays like an All-Star, scores 38 points

Bradley Beal showed up when necessary, but could not help complete the game and get the win on the road. Either way, Beal carried the team tonight, scoring 38 points. He went 16-24 FG, 4-4 FT, 2-8 3PT, with 9 rebounds and 5 assists. He came just a 1 shy of a rebound which was unfortunate, as the last time he achieved a double-double was on December 16 against the Detroit Pistons.

The shooting guard certainly showed why he should be in the All-Star game, and should be in the starting 5 this year despite being out for a few weeks. There is always a discussion about whether Butler is better than Beal, but tonight Beal showed what he is made of.

Bertans scores 24 points off the bench

It's been awhile since we've seen Bertans score 20 plus points, as the last time he did so was on December 18 against the Chicago Bulls. Tonight, he came off the bench and put on a show against the Heat. He scored 24 points going 8-18 FG, 4-5 FT, and 4-12 3PT.

It is certainly safe to say that he his back in his true form, delivering points off the bench after sitting on the sideline for weeks due to an injury. But, it will be interesting to see whether the Wizards will keep him or trade him off before the deadline, as he is getting interest from around the league.

What's next?

The Wizards continue their road-game series and will travel to Cleveland to take on the Cavaliers on Thursday. Tune-in at 7 PM ET.