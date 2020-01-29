NBA 2019-20: Bucks take down the Wizards in easy fashion

Bradley Beal

The Washington Wizards lost 151-131 against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night, ending their road-trip with a 1-3 record.

It certainly was not the Wizards' night, despite the Bucks not having their star player Giannis Antetokounmpo tonight. The Wizards allowed 88 points in the first half, which was the most points allowed by the Wizards team in history. They also allowed 140+ points for the sixth time this season, the most since the 1990 Denver Nuggets team. It could have been a winnable game as they trailed by 30+ points and cut it down to 7, before trailing even more later on. Nonetheless, this loss certainly hurts considering they did not have to deal with the Greek Freak towering over the team. Here is an analysis of Tuesday night's loss.

Beal scores 47 points

Bradley Beal was yet again on fire tonight, scoring 47 points over the Bucks. He had several good plays, including a few dunks. Beal went 13-31 FG, 17-18 FT, and 4-9 3PT. This marks his 6th game with 40 or more points scored in a game.

He trails Houston Rockets' James Harden (18) and Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young (8) for most 40 or more points scored in a game. He certainly carried the team tonight as no other player on the Wiz could crack 20 or more points despite a high score. Hopefully his performance does not prompt him to say something else regarding the Wizards.

Bryant scores 18 points

It has been awhile since we've seen Thomas Bryant produce the way he has in the past, but that is mostly due to the fact that head coach Scott Brooks has been starting Ian Mahinmi at center. Tonight, he started alongside Mahinmi at power forward. He played 32 minutes and scored 18 points, going 7-11 FG and 4-4 FT. It's unclear what the rotation will continue to look like, as Mahinmi has been playing considerably well over the past month. If the Wizards do decide to trade him, Bryant will take back the starting position and will allow more minutes for Anzejz Pasecniks, who played just 9 minutes tonight.

What's next?

The Wizards are back home and will play the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday. Tune in at 7 PM ET.