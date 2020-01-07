NBA 2019-20: Depleted Wizards defeat Boston Celtics

The Washington Wizards beat the Boston Celtics 99-94 on Monday night in the NBA.

Just a day after defeating the 2nd placed Denver Nuggets, the Wizards defeated the 2nd placed Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference.

While they were without star Kemba Walker, the Wizards are in a much worse situation than the Celtics. They lost rookie Garrison Mathews in between the game, which hurt the bench even more. But, it didn't affect them as much, as they went on to defeat one of the top teams in the league. Unfortunately, fans won't be able to get their 50% off pizza deals tomorrow, since the Wizards were just 1 point shy of 100 points for the night. With that being said, here is an analysis Monday night's win.

MVP Chants for Ish Smith

Ish Smith came off the bench tonight and played like an MVP yet again. In the 31 minutes he played, Smith scored 27 points. He went 12-18 FG, 2-4 FT, and 1-3 3PT. It is certainly fun to see Smith play like this, especially considering the lack of scoring from starting point guard Isaiah Thomas. Although Thomas did score 17 points tonight against his former team, he was not efficient enough and lacked defensive prowess. For now, it is likely you will continue to see Smith come off the bench and Thomas as the starting point guard.

Bonga scores double-digits again

Yes you heard it, Isaac Bonga scored 10 points tonight. He went 5-8 FG and 0-1 3PT, but it is worth noting that he played 32 minutes. This is rather unusually from Bonga, as he was averaging close to 3 points per game. Fans should not expect this type of performance on a daily basis. Davis Bertans and Thomas Bryant could possibly return sometime this week, so Bonga could have a reduced role soon.

What's next?

The Wizards will travel to Orlando to face the Magic on Wednesday. Tune-in at 7PM ET.