NBA 2019-20: Question marks abound over the small forward position for the Washington Wizards

Washington Wizards v New York Knicks

With just one more game left in the preseason, the Washington Wizards don't quite have a set starting team. Several injuries to players have left the small forward position open for anyone to take.

The key injuries are to small forward / shooting guard Troy Brown Jr. and CJ Miles.

Brown Jr. was drafted by the Wizards in the 2018 NBA Draft with their first-round pick (15th overall). In his rookie career, he played 52 games and started in 10 of them, averaging 4.8 PPG, 2.8 RPG and 1.4 APG.

Due to head coach Scott Brooks' rather abnormal rotations in the 2018-19 season, Brown averaged only 14 MPG. While he did show some promise with the opportunities he had, there is still plenty for him to learn.

Troy Brown Jr

He would have likely come off the bench this season as well, with the team trading for CJ Miles in the off-season. But Brown suffered a calf strain in late September, which will keep him out for four weeks.

Miles was traded from the Memphis Grizzlies in exchange for center Dwight Howard (who is now signed with the Los Angeles Lakers). While he isn't a big upgrade for the team, he certainly brings enough presence to the floor.

Miles is 32 years old and will be playing for his 6th team since being drafted in the second round of the 2005 NBA Draft. It was likely that he would be the starting small forward for the Wizards, but after having surgery on his foot in July, his status for the beginning of the season is unclear.

Cleveland Cavaliers v Toronto Raptors

Once both Miles and Brown Jr. are healthy, Miles will likely start and Brown Jr. will come off the bench and share minutes with others. For now, the team has a choice of the following players to fill the position:

- Isaac Bonga, traded from the Los Angeles Lakers

- Justin Anderson, signed in the offseason

- Admiral Schofield, drafted in the 2019 NBA Draft

- Jordan McRae, re-signed with the Wizards

Knowing Brooks, he will likely start McRae for the time being and rotate between other players with the position, since depth is a bit of an issue. He will hope that Miles can come back healthy soon and show the team what he has got.