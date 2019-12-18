NBA 2019-20: Rookie of the Year Power Rankings Week 9

Kendrick Nunn

Zion Williamson is yet to make his NBA debut after being selected by the New Orleans Pelicans with the number one pick in the 2019 Draft. Following an excellent year at Duke, the 19-year-old entered the league as the most talked-about teenager since LeBron James back in 2003, and the Pelicans man was viewed as a virtual lock to win the 2020 Rookie of the Year Award.

However, New Orleans haven't set a date for Williamson's return, and it appears increasingly likely that the forward will miss out on being named Rookie of the Year in his debut season. Williamson's absence has allowed several other rookies to battle it out to be crowned the season's best young player, and here we take a look at the latest power rankings heading into Week 9 of the 2019-20 season.

#5 De'Andre Hunter - Atlanta Hawks

De'Andre Hunter

Since being selected fourth overall in the 2019 draft, De'Andre Hunter has struggled for consistency. But there is no doubting his talent.

Over the past week, Hunter has struggled in defeats to the Lakers and Bulls, although the 22-year-old was excellent against the Heat and the Pacers.

Against Miami, Hunter connected with 11 of his 17 attempts from the field, and also recorded 5 three-pointers on his way to posting a career-high 28 points. Then against the Pacers, Hunter finished with 21 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals.

Evidently, Hunter will need to add consistency to his game if he is to make a push for the Rookie of the Year Award. He is currently averaging 12.8 points and 4.0 rebounds per game, and is someone to keep an eye on over the coming months.

