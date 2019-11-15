NBA 2019-20: Top 5 sophomores in the league right now

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been among the outstanding sophomores during the opening weeks of the season

The top five picks of the 2018 NBA Draft were named to the All-Rookie First Team for the first time since 1985. Deandre Ayton, Marvin Bagley III, Luka Doncic, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Trae Young all enjoyed excellent debut seasons and fully warranted inclusion in the All-Rookie First Team, and many experts believed that the five young stars would be among the best sophomores during the 2019-20 season.

Nevertheless, Ayton has missed the start of the new season following suspension, while Marvin Bagley III has featured just once - opening the door for several other second-year players to steal the headlines. So, with almost a month of the new season behind us, here are the top five sophomores in the league right now.

#5 Collin Sexton - Cleveland Cavaliers

Collin Sexton has made an impressive start to the 2019-20 season despite Cleveland's struggles

Collin Sexton was perhaps the individual most unfortunate to miss out on the NBA All-Rookie First Team last season, although the 20-year-old has been able to carry his debut season form into the new campaign. Through nine appearances, Sexton is averaging 18.7 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game and the guard is shooting close to 40 percent from the three-point line for the second straight year.

Sexton has scored at least 10 points in every game that he has played in this season, and he enjoyed his best performance of the season on Sunday as he dropped a career-high 31 points on the struggling New York Knicks. While Sexton continues to get little attention due to the lack of eyes watching the Cavs, the Georgia native is well on his way to establishing himself as one of the NBA's best young point guards.

