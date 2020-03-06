NBA 2019-20: Washington Wizards fail to contain the Portland Trail Blazers

The Wizards were unable to contain the Trail Blazers

The Washington Wizards lost 104-125 to the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night.

This marked the end of the Wizards' four-game road trip in the West. The team went 1-3 during this time, which was somewhat expected considering how competitive the West has become. It could possibly have been 2-2, had they finished off the game against the Sacramento Kings. Nonetheless, the Wizards could not contain the Blazers, as the starting five all scored in double-digit points. This was the second time the Blazers beat the Wizards, to end the series 2-0 for the season. With that being said, here is an analysis of Wednesday night's loss.

Beal scores 29 points

Is it a surprise that Beal continues to produce? It shouldn't be at this point, considering he is currently second in points per game around the league. He is outscoring All-Stars such as Trae Young, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard, Luka Doncic, Russell Westbrook, and many more. However, he still wasn't selected to the All-Star game this year.

Beal added 6 rebounds and 6 assists as well, going 10-29 FG, 5-6 FT, and 4-9 3PT. This is certainly a revenge tour for Beal, as simply no one can guard him every night. He continues to make headlines for records within the Wizards' franchise.

Bertans scores 21 points

Davis Bertans has been on fire this road trip, as he scored 21 points tonight against the Blazers. The Latvian Laser went 8-16 FG, 1-2 FT, and 4-12 3PT. Bertans has certainly been more efficient in terms of three-point shooting before, but tonight was a rather off game for everyone other than Bertans and Beal. Head coach Scott Brooks certainly now see's his capability, as Bertans played 29 minutes tonight. We'll see if those same minutes continue on.

What's next?

The Wizards head back home to take on the Atlanta Hawks on Friday. Tune-in at 7 PM ET. The Wizards will look to bounce back from their latest defeat.