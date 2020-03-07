NBA 2019-20: Washington Wizards hold off Atlanta Hawks' comeback to secure win

The Washington Wizards defeated the Atlanta Hawks 118-112 on Friday night.

After leading by 20+ points in the third quarter, the Hawks almost came back in the fourth as the Wizards let the lead slip in typical fashion. But the comeback failed and the Wizards managed to holdoff the 14th seeded Hawks to get a win.

As always, what should have been an easy win almost turned into a devasting mess for the Wizards' fans. After Bradley Beal spoke to the media regarding his extension and commitment to the Wizards franchise, it was certainly a good day for the fans. Nonetheless, here is an analysis of Friday night's win.

Beal scores 35 points, commits to the Wizards

Miami Heat fans can take a seat now, as Beal has made it clear he does not want to leave the Wizards. To show his appreciation, Beal dropped 35 points against the Hawks tonight, gong 13-21 FG, 2-2 FT, and 7-10 3PT. He also added three rebounds, four assists, two steals, and a block for the night.

It is clear that the team will now be built around Beal himself, rather than point guard John Wall. Although Wall will be vital to the Wizards' success in the future, Beal is now considered the future of this team. Who knows, maybe he could lure some high-caliber players to the nation's capital this offseason.

Bertans scores 17 points

While Davis Bertans may have scored 17 points and was the second-highest scorer in the game for the Wizards, he wasn't very efficient tonight except in free throw shooting. Bertans went 3-12 FG, 8-10 FT, and 3-9 3PT. It was an off night for him, but fans shouldn't worry much about his shooting percentage, as they should look for him to bounce back on Sunday.

What's next?

The Wizards host the Miami Heat on Sunday. Tune-in at 7 PM ET.