NBA 2019-20: Washington Wizards lose to Milwaukee Bucks in overtime madness

The Washington Wizards lost to the Milwaukee Bucks 137-134 in overtime.

This was part of a back-to-back for the team, after they had lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday night. The going certainly wasn't pretty for the Wizards early on, as they trailed by 20 points in the third quarter, before they bounced back in the fourth quarter to tie things up and send it to overtime.

Unfortunately for them, that wasn't enough to beat the Bucks, who forced fouls against MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and fouled him out. Another reason for the loss was the poor officiating tonight, as well as the usual ill-performance from head coach Scott Brooks.

Nonetheless, here is an analysis of Monday night's loss.

Beal breaks career-high record in one night

There's not much to say here, except that Bradley Beal shot the lights out again. This time, he broke his career-high record which he had set against the Cavaliers the night before; he went from 53 points to 55 points.

It is certainly heartbreaking for the fans to see him score like this in back-to-back losses, but Beal said he had fun in tonight's game. He went 19-33 FG, 9-10 FT and 8-13 3PT.

With Davis Bertans out, Beal was the main 3-point shooter for the team, and it showed. These two losses might not mean much for Beal; he is not going anywhere, and will likely be a Wizard for the 2020-21 season.

Napier scores career-high 27 points

Beal was not the only one who broke a personal record tonight; newly acquired guard Shabazz Napier did too.

Napier was incredible coming off the bench, scoring 27 points against the Bucks. He went 10-17 FG, 4-5 FT, and 3-7 3PT.

Napier has certainly had a great affect on the defensive side of the ball, which was something the team wanted when they made the trade for him. It's unlikely we will see nights like this too often from Napier, but it's good to see him perform this way.

Napier is set to be a free agent after this season, so it will be interesting to see what the Wizards do.

What's next?

The Wizards play their last home game against the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday, before heading off on a West coast road trip. Tune in at 7 PM ET.