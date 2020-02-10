NBA 2019-20: Washington Wizards lose to the Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies

Davis Bertans and Troy Brown Jr.

The Washington Wizards lost 106-99 to the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday night.

In what was a winnable game for the Wizards, the team later on blew their lead during the middle of the 4th quarter. They simply lost the plot and went absolutely cold on the floor. The officiating in this game was very questionable as well for both teams, which certainly hurt more for the Wizards.

Jerome Robinson made his first appearance for the Wizards tonight, scoring 5 points in 16 minutes. The honorary mention for tonight's game is Moritz Wagner, who scored 19 points in 24 minutes after being sidelined for months. He will soon be more fluid in the rotation as head coach Scott Brooks puts players in. With that being said, here is an analysis of Sunday night's loss.

Beal continues to play like an All-Star

Nothing will stop Bradley Beal from performing as one of the best, if not the best shooting guard in the league. Tonight, he scored 26 points with 4 rebounds and 3 assists. Beal went 10-25 from the field, 5-7 from the charity stripe, and 1-6 from downtown. On top of that, he had two steals and a block to add to all those stats. He was certainly upset about the loss, which should have been an easy win for the Wizards.

Nonetheless, a loss won't stop him from producing as he is the leader of the team. Beal knows that this is his team to lead and must continue to be one of the most underrated players in the league.

Rookie Hachimura records a double-double

Rookie Rui Hachimura seems to be comfortable now after his return to the floor following a groin injury. He was so comfortable tonight that he recorded a double-double against the Grizzlies. Hachimura scored 12 points with 11 rebounds and an assist.

Hachimura is certainly part of the future of this team. He has grown to become a huge fan favorite, as well as a great forward to produce as a starter. With Hachimura, Beal, and point guard John Wall on the court next season, it will certainly be fun to watch all 3 play together as they push for the playoffs.

What's next?

The Wizards have their last home game before the All-Star break, playing the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday. Tune in at 7 PM ET.