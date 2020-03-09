NBA 2019-20: Washington Wizards play hard but can't beat the Heat

Miami Heat v Washington Wizards

The Washington Wizards lost 100-89 to the Miami Heat on Sunday night.

It was a game fought with fierce intensity, as the Heat were able to manage Bradley Beal and company in the 4th quarter. The game was tied after the 3rd quarter, but the Heat upped their game towards the closing stages to get the win.

While the defense of both teams was decent, the Wizards couldn't hold off the attacks long enough to get a positive result. That said, they were able to restrict All-Star Jimmy Butler to just nine points.

Bradley Beal scored 23 points and had two blocks, unlike Butler who had zero; the Wizards' star was clearly more impactful than the Heat's main man. On that note, here is an analysis of Sunday night's loss.

Napier returns to form, scores 27 points

Shabazz Napier

Shabazz Napier showed tonight why he deserves to be the starting point guard over Ish Smith. While the Heat were busy guarding Beal, Napier scored 27 points over the 7th best overall defense in the league.

He went 6-14 FG, 11-14 FT, and 4-8 3PT. Napier also added 4 rebounds and 7 assists to his high scoring game.

It's unfortunate for the Wizards that on most nights, Napier does not produce performances like this. He has certainly shown the potential to be a great player, as he does well on both sides of the ball. Defensively, Napier has been a great addition after being traded from the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Business as usual for Bertans

Davis Bertans

When in doubt, always trust the Latvian Laser. Davis Bertans was on fire tonight, scoring 25 points in 27 minutes.

Yet another player that the Heat could not defend, Bertans went 8-15 FG, 1-1 FT, and 8-15 3PT. Despite those shooting numbers though, the Wizards still lost.

Hopefully for the team, the losing culture this season does not force Bertans to sign elsewhere. That said, most would hope that he realizes the situation in Washington and takes some steps to address it.

What's next?

The Wizards will host the Knicks on Tuesday. Tune in at 7PM ET.