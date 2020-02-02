NBA 2019-20: Washington Wizards take down the Brooklyn Nets as Kyrie Irving suffers injury setback

Bradley Beal

The Washington Wizards beat the Brooklyn Nets 113-107 on Saturday night.

The win put the Wizards at 10th in the Eastern Conference, just two spots from the eighth seed. Although the team doesn't seem like it is pushing towards a playoff appearance, there is certainly a chance for them to go all the way to get that final postseason seed. Most fans want the Wizards to tank in order to get a better lottery pick, but it's unlikely that they will get anything in the top 5 of the draft.

Nonetheless, the Wizards put on a show against Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets, who did not play as well and was forced to exit late in the game due to an injury to his leg. He was able to walk himself off, which was a good sign. Here is an analysis of Saturday night's win.

Beal shows why he should have been an All-Star

Bradley Beal continues to show why he should have been picked to the All-Star Game, scoring 34 points over the Nets tonight. Beal went 11-23 from the field, 10-15 from the charity stripe, and 2-7 from downtown. He also added 6 rebounds and 2 assists with 3 blocks.

Watching tonight's game, Beal certainly played more defense than he has in the past. He was very aggressive against Irving and others, which was great to see. Hopefully, Beal can play more defense like this as several critics have raised questions about his efforts will guarding the ball, despite his offensive prowess.

Bryant produces yet again off the bench

Thomas Bryant has been sneakingly producing well since his return to the floor. Tonight, he came off the bench yet again despite producing so well over the past few games over starter Ian Mahinmi. He racked up a double-double, scoring 17 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. He went 7-11 from the field, 2-5 from the free throw line, and made his only attempt from beyond the arc.

Mahinmi has cooled down after a few stellar games by him, but Bryant has been taking the spotlight from the bench. It's unclear why head coach Scott Brooks is not putting Bryant in as the starter, which was his original position.

What's next?

The Wizards play the Golden State Warriors on Monday night. Tune in at 7 PM ET to catch that game.