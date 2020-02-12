NBA 2019-20: Wizards beat Bulls to end their home-game series

Washington Wizards

The Washington Wizards beat the Chicago Bulls 126-114 on Tuesday night. This marks the Wizards 4th win out of the past 6 games, which is a great improvement over the past weeks for the team. With Wizards completely healthy and fresh off the trade deadline, they are certainly competing for the 8th seed in the Eastern Conference for a chance to be in the playoffs. In what should have been an easy game, the Wizards cut it close after the second and fourth quarters.

Nonetheless, they outscored the Bulls during the 3rd quarter to allow them to keep a lead. 7 Wizards players scored double-digits tonight, as it has been a long time since more than 3 players have scored double-digits in a single game. Nonetheless, here is an analysis of Tuesday night's win.

Beal still in All-Star form, scores 30 points

Bradley Beal is making it known to the league why snubbing him out of the All-Star was a bad decision. Tonight, he scored 30 points with 4 rebounds and 7 assists. Beal went 12-23 FG, 3-4 FT, and 3-9 3PT. After losing to the Grizzlies on Sunday night, he was certainly desperate for a win tonight. If the Wizards are truly making a push for the 8th seed, being the in playoffs could change Beal's previous comments about the culture in the organization. With 2 new pieces added to the team, Beal is getting better looks now.

Hachimura making a comeback for ROTY

The last time rookie Rui Hachimura played more than 30+ minutes dates back to the December 10th game against the Charlotte Hornets. Tonight, Hachimura played 32 minutes and scored 20 points with 4 rebounds and 3 assists. He went 7-12 FG and 6-6 FT while adding 2 steals and 2 blocks in the night. Although he was out for quite a while, he is not showing any rust now and should certainly be a candidate for the ROTY award, aside from Grizzlies' Ja Morant.

What's next?

The Wizards travel to New York to take on the Knicks tomorrow, their last game before the All-Star break. Tune-in at 7:30 PM ET.