NBA 2019-20: Wizards beat the Hornets after homecoming

Bradley Beal

The Washington Wizards beat the Charlotte Hornets 121-107 after returning home from their 4-game road trip.

After a tough road trip week for the Wizards with them winning just one game on the road, the Wizards certainly needed a win tonight to start off their six-game home stretch. The All-Star 2020 reserve names have been reported and Bradley Beal was not included in the reserves and certainly used that report as fuel for tonight's game.

This was also the first time the Wizards returned to Capital One Arena after the death of Kobe Bryant and his daughter. A tribute was played in his honor before the start of the game and Wizards players wore custom number 8 and 24 jerseys during warmups to honor him. Here is an analysis of Thursday night's win.

Beal snubbed from All-Star, scores 34 points

Bradley Beal likely heard of the report of him not being named to the All-Star game during halftime, possibly before the beginning of the game. Either way, he certainly was on fire tonight and showed why not naming him was a big mistake. Beal dropped 34 points on the Hornets, going 7-16 FG, 14-15 FT, and 6-12 3PT. He continues to produce better than Miami Heat Jimmy Butler, who somehow made the All-Star over Beal. It was, however, heartbreaking that Beal almost clutched a triple-double tonight. He was 1 assist and rebound away from having that triple-double, which would have added even more reasons to why Beal should have been in the All-Star.

Thomas Bryant produces yet again

For those who are curious, center Thomas Bryant is not related to Kobe Bryant in any way. Bryant was brought over from the Los Angeles Lakers but did not play with Kobe during his time there.

Nonetheless, Bryant put up 21 points in 23 minutes, going 9-11 FG and 3-4 FT. He also added 8 rebounds and 2 assists. Tonight, he was moved to the bench and Isaac Bonga took his place for an unknown reason. Hopefully this does not mean that Bryant will be on the trading block.

What's next?

The Wizards will play the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday night. Tune-in at 8PM ET.