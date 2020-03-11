NBA 2019-20: Wizards defeat 12th seed Knicks

The Washington Wizards defeated the New York Knicks 122-115 on Tuesday night.

In what should have been an easy game against a disorganized franchise, the Wizards managed to scrape through what could have been a catastrophe. The Knicks led after the first half, and were tied at the end of the 3rd quarter. In the end, they managed to outscore the Knicks in the 4th quarter to secure the win.

Knicks rookie R.J. Barrett was held to just 16 points, due to some great defense being played by the Wizards. The Knicks certainly make the Wizards look like a playoff team, or any team that they face really. Nonetheless, here is an analysis of Tuesday night's win.

Beal scores 40 points, records 10 40-point games

Should Bradley Beal have scored more points against the Knicks? Absolutely, as it could have been possible for him to break his career-high yet again. Nonetheless, he carried the team on the night, scoring 40 points with 3 rebounds, 7 assists, 3 steals, and a block.

Beal is certainly improving on defense since the All-Star break, which says a lot. Beal went 11-25 FG, 14-16 FT, and 4-10 3PT. He is certainly trusting his teammates more now, especially with head coach Scott Brooks giving the younger guys more minutes.

Napier continues to produce, scores 21 points

Shabazz Napier was hot again tonight, scoring 21 points with 2 rebounds and 6 assists. The backcourt combination of Napier and Beal is certainly becoming an underrated duo. Napier went 6-12 FG, 6-6 FT, and 3-7 3PT.

It'll be interesting to see what the Wizards do in terms of resigning Napier, as he is set to be a free agent this off-season. Considering he is a starter for the Wizards and has improved his productivity since arriving, he could command great interest, but the Wizards should certainly consider resigning him to be the backup point guard to John Wall.

What's next?

The Wizards will travel to Boston to take on the Celtics on Friday. Tune-in at 7:30 ET.