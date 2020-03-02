NBA 2019-20: Wizards get revenge, take the win against Warriors

The Washington Wizards beat the Golden State Warriors 124-110 on Sunday night in the NBA.

After losing to the Warriors at Capital One Arena a few months ago, the Wizards made the series even tonight. Although that game should have been easy, the Wizards certainly shot the lights out in Oracle Arena tonight. The Wizards shot 67% in 3 pointers, which was the highest for the team in a long time. On top of that, 4 Wizards' scored double-digit points, which was great to see. Nonetheless, here is an analysis of Sunday night's win against the Warriors.

Beal scores 34 points in 35 minutes

As stated in several other games, Bradley Beal is not stopping and never stopping. After all, he is the backbone of the team. Tonight, he scored 34 points in 35 minutes with 2 rebounds, 8 assists, and 5 steals. Yes, Beal is improving on defense. He went 10-24 FG, 7-8 FT, and 7-9 3PT. Alongside Davis Bertans, both he and Beal were shooting the lights out and had the highest 3-point shooting percentage combined.

Bertans scores 29 points

Davis Bertans has been quiet for some time, but tonight he was on fire at the Oracle Arena. Bertans scored 29 points in 30 minutes, going 9-14 FG, 3-3 FT, and 8-10 3PT. It was great to see the "Latvian Laser" perform how he should regularly.

The team cannot offer Bertans a new contract until the start of 2020 NBA Free Agency, due to his contract being structured that way when he signed with the San Antonio Spurs. Nonetheless, the expectation from the organization is that they will give him a contract that shows his true value. It would certainly be tough if Bertans decides to sign somewhere else, or the Wizards refuse to hand him a large contract, as he was a target for several teams before the NBA trade deadline.

What's next?

The Wizards head to Sacremento to take on the Kings on Tuesday. Tune-in at 10 PM ET.