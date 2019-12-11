NBA 2019-20: Wizards lose 3rd straight game against the Hornets

Suryaraj Jain FOLLOW ANALYST News 11 Dec 2019, 11:06 IST SHARE

Washington Wizards v. Charlotte Hornets

Washington Wizards have lost 114-107 to Charlotte Hornets in the NBA, dropping to 7-16 for the year. This was the second meeting between the two teams, with the Wizards winning at home previously.

It's clear that wrong and irregular rotations, with a combination of several injuries, is hurting the Wizards. While they did beat the Philadelphia 76ers, one of the so-called "top teams" in the league with the same number of injuries, the Wizards will definitely need to get their players back healthy in order to compete like they previously were. As usual, officiating was yet again an issue within the game. Here is an analysis of the Tuesday night defeat.

Bertans stays on fire, breaks records

There is not much to say about this guy, Davis Bertans is hot and had a record-breaking game. Bertans scored a career-high 32 points against the Hornets. He went 11-18 FG, 2-2 FT, and 8-12 3PT. The 3-point shooting efficiency was enough for Bertans to be the first Wizards/Bullets player to hit 5 or more 3-pointers in 4 straight games.

But if that isn't enough, Bertans is the 7th player in the franchise history to make 8 or more 3-pointers in a game. And here he is, coming off the bench and not starting. It certainly seems like Bertans will get a big pay day in this offseason, but will it be from the Wizards or a different team?

Not the same Beal yet

Either the officiating is getting to his head, or Bradley Beal is just not getting enough help. Even playing against the Hornets, Beal's shooting was off. He scored 16 points tonight, going 6-19 FG, 4-5 FT, and 0-7 3PT. He did play 37 minutes, so a time restriction can be ruled out. Fans should not panic at all, considering he is missing 2 starters alongside him. Let's see if he can put in a bounceback performance against the Grizzlies.

What's next?

As part of their 3-game road trip, the Wizards will play the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday. Tune-in at 8 PM ET.