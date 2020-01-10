NBA 2019-20: Wizards lose in a blowout by the Magic

Anzejs Pasecniks

The Washington Wizards lost 123-89 to the Orlando Magic on Wednesday night in the NBA.

The inconsistency continues for the Wizards, as they were able to defeat top-ranked Denver Nuggets and Boston Celtics before this loss. It seems like the tough teams take it easy when facing the Wizards, believing that it will be an easy win for them.

The Wizards were still out with 7 players and had just a 9 player rotation against the Magic, which was one of several factors as to why the Wizards lost. Thomas Bryant and Davis Bertans are said to return sometime this week, since Johnathan Williams and Justin Robinson were waived earlier this week. If those reports are true, it will certainly help the team with all the injuries they are currently going through. With that being said, here is an analysis of Wednesday night's blowout loss.

Rookie Schofield scores career-high 18 points

With the blowout being guaranteed late in the game, rookie Admiral Schofield got a good amount of playing time last night. He played 36 minutes and went on to score a career-high 18 points with 6 rebounds and 2 assists. Schofield went 8-13 FG and 2-6 3PT. Unfortunately, he won't see these minutes quite often, unless it is a blowout loss (or win). Schofield was seeing time between the Capital City Go-Go and the Wizards, but due to the injuries, he has been seeing play time with the Wizards. Schofield certainly has support from the fans, but is a work in process. The future looks bright for the young rookie.

Anzejs Pasecniks has a night

Known as "AP" around the Wizards Community, Anzejs Pasecniks saw plenty of time as the backup center. He scored 16 points and collected 5 rebounds with 3 assists, going 6-8 FG and 4-6 FT. AP has certainly made a name for himself, even though he does have his woes once in awhile. Its not sure if current starter Ian Mahinmi will be on the trading block, but if he is, Pasecniks could likely stay in his role as a backup to Thomas Bryant. But for now, look for AP to see regular minutes off the bench until players come back from injury.

What's next?

The Wizards will be back home to the take on Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks. Tune-in on Friday at 7PM.