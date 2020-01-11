NBA 2019-20: Wizards win big at home against the Hawks

The Washington Wizards defeated the Atlanta Hawks 111-101 after a blowout loss by the Orlando Magic the previous night.

This makes it the Wizards 3rd win out of the last 4 meetings against the Atlanta Hawks. They certainly needed this win after a terrible night in Orlando. Up-and-coming Davis Bertans returned to the floor after missing 9 games in action, but was limited to just 21 minutes of playing time by head coach Scott Brooks. This was likely to slowly bring Bertans back in, who could likely take one of the starting jobs shortly if Brooks chooses to do so. The Hawks certainly showed plenty of fight against the Wizards, but ultimately were defeated by the injury-plagued Wizards. With that being said, here is an analysis of Friday night's win.

Jordan McRae has himself a night

It is unfortunate to not see Jordan McRae have consistently good games for himself. Either way, he certainly shows up in must-win games. Tonight, McRae scored 29 points in the 36 minutes he played. McRae went 10-26 FG, 5-7 FT, and 4-5 3PT while adding 8 rebounds with 6 assists. With the injuries and somewhat poor playing from players, McRae has made a statement for himself and a spot in the starting 5. It could be quite possible to see him in the starting 5 in the future, even once all the injured players come back healthy. But, we can never guess Brooks can do with the lineup.

TBJ comes off the bench hot again

Troy Brown Jr. is certainly a different breed when coming off the bench. While he has received a few starts, he usually wasn't the forward-guard the fans knew. But tonight, he came off the bench and scored 18 points, increasing his streak of double-digit points. On top of that, TBJ achieved a double-double, which we have not seen from a Wizards player in a while. He continues to show improvement, but there is plenty more to see out of the young man who is in his second year.

What's next?

The Wizards stay in the D.C. and will take on the Utah Jazz on Sunday. Tune-in at 3:30 PM ET.