NBA 2019-2020: Top 5 individual performances from last night (3 February 2020)

We had an action-packed NBA slot of games this Monday night, as important teams were in action, and more than one player impressed. Miami Heat, Los Angeles Clippers, San Antonio Spurs, and the Boston Celtics have been in action in this round, and their players have produced some good performances that deserve a spot on this list.

Interesting and exciting results, as well as quite a lot of drama describes how the action unfolded in the NBA last night, as a new week started in the most important basketball league on the planet.

#5 Caris LeVert

Minnesota Timberwolves v Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets entered this game without Kyrie Irving, as the All-Star player injured his knee in his team's match against the Washington Wizards from the weekend. Without him, someone else needed to step up for the Nets in this game, and Caris LeVert seemed to be just perfect for that spot. Brooklyn's superstar from last season is back from injury and he seems to be ready to return to last season's form.

This was LeVert's first start since his return from injury, and he definitely looked like he's got his groove back. He finished the match with 29 points, 7 assists and 2 steals. What is even more impressive is the fact that he managed to limit Devin Booker in an exceptional way, as the Suns's superstar did not produce much on the offensive floor with LeVert guarding him in this game.

The Nets won an important game for their playoff hopes, and most of the credit for this win should go in LeVert's direction. He played with a lot of confidence in Irving's absence, and led his team to an important win, against a difficult opponent.

#4 Bradley Beal

Washington Wizards v Atlanta Hawks

Even though the Washington Wizards suffered another embarrassing loss last night, as they got defeated by the Golden State Warriors at home, that doesn't mean that Bradley Beal did not impress once again. The Wizards's superstar ended the match with 43 points and 6 assists for his team, but unfortunately he was not able to secure the win for Washington, with his performance. Nevertheless, these kind of individual performances can not be ignored, as Beal did whatever was in his power to win this match.

Even though they have lost, it was a special night for Beal. He passed John Wall in Wizards's all-time scoring list, as he is on the third position, now. With Rui Hachimura coming back from injury, and Beal performing at such a high level at the moment, we can guess that it is only a matter of time until the Wizards will get back to winning ways. Even though they can not have any kind of playoff prospects this season, they can still finish this regular season in a honorable way for them.

#3 De'Aaron Fox

Sacramento Kings v Phoenix Suns

De'Aaron Fox is simply on fire at the moment for the Sacramento Kings, and with him in such a good form, the team is actually picking up some important momentum. They didn't have an easy match against the Minnesota Timberwolves, but due to Fox's great individual performance, Sacramento managed to secure the win in the end.

Fox ended the match with 31 points, 5 assists, 3 rebounds and 2 steals. He was extremely important for the Kings, both on offense as well as defense. While it was a good all-around performance for Sacramento, it was mostly Fox's aggressiveness and speed that brought the win to the home team in this one.

Fox's performances have improved quite a lot in the last couple of weeks, and Sacramento might be able to make a legit playoff push at this point of the season, if Fox can keep up this level of play. While the "fight" in the Western Conference for a playoff spot is quite tough this season, the Kings have a good enough team to be competitive for.

#2 Jimmy Butler

Miami Heat v Indiana Pacers

Jimmy Butler looked simply unplayable on offense last night, against the Philadelphia 76ers. The away team had no answers for Butler's offensive game, and because of that the 76ers lost in a very decisive manner on the road against the Miami Heat. Butler checked out of the match with 38 points, 7 rebounds and 2 assists, in what was an all-around dominating performance against his former team.

Butler was aggressive on the offense from the very first quarter and he was one of the main reasons why Miami had the lead at half-time, as he scored 23 points in just two quarters. After the break, he helped the Heat continue their dominance from this match, as Philadelphia's players could not find a way to guard him in this duel.

#1 Kristaps Porzingis

Dallas Mavericks v Detroit Pistons

No Luka, no problem! That seems to be the Mavericks as Doncic is injured. On Monday, they won an important match on the road against the Indiana Pacers, and they were led by Porzingis, who ended the game with 38 points and 12 rebounds.

Porzingis's level of play has improved since Doncic got injured as he is able to have the ball in his hands for longer periods of the match. His shooting was incredible as he went 12/12 from the free throw line, and was unplayable from the three-point line. His efficiency has improved in the last couple of games, and Porzingis seems to be getting to his best as the playoff season approaches.