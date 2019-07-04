×
NBA 2019: 5 Oldest players in the NBA TODAY

Achyut Dubey
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
697   //    04 Jul 2019, 09:16 IST

Vince Carter
Vince Carter

Time and again, various sections of the basketball community have expressed an apparent distaste at players who keep playing past their prime and dragging their careers into oblivion before hanging their boots. On the flipside, their sheer love for the game helps them stretch the physical boundaries of the game to unthinkable levels.

Perennial stars like Vince Carter, Jamal Crawford, Pau Gasol and more have garnered the collective respect of the basketball universe for their lifelong commitment to the game that still beats the imagination of many.

On that note, let's take a look at the 5 oldest players in the NBA at this point in time.

#5 Kyle Korver - 38 years (March 17, 1981)

Kyle Korver was the 51st overall pick back in 2003.
Kyle Korver was the 51st overall pick back in 2003.

For a prolonged period of time, Korver had solidified his names as one of the league's elite three-point shooters. Across a career that has spanned over 16 years (and still counting), the 2015 NBA All-Star holds a blazing career conversion rate of 42.9% from beyond the arc. With a career-high scoring average of 15 ppg back in 2006, Korver is clearly past his prime as he began to give retirement a serious thought not long ago.

"There's a real cost as you get older," Korver said, per the Deseret News. "There's what you need to put into the game, but there's also a family cost. That's probably where I'm at is weighing that cost."

Recently, Korver was traded to Memphis in a trade package that brought Conley to Utah. He scored almost 10 points per game coming off the bench during the 54 regular season games he played with the Jazz after Cleveland traded him midway through the season.

According to The New York Times, which cited an unidentified source with knowledge of his thinking, the veteran is likely to play another season and maybe even two despite saying he would consider retirement this offseason.

With rumors of a possible reunion with LeBron on the cards as well, the veteran has shown recent signs of hope, enough to pull through for another season at the very least.

Tags:
NBA Atlanta Hawks Phoenix Suns Jamal Crawford Vince Carter
Contact Us