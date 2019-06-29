NBA 2019: 5 players from the 2018 Draft that should look for a trade

Shubham Pant

Bamba was drafted at #6 by the Orlando Magic

The 2019 NBA Draft took place on June 20th 2019 and there were a flurry of trades that happened which really messed with the mock drafts of a lot of experts.

But at the end of the night, 60 players were drafted by the various teams to play in the NBA.

The 2018 NBA Draft did not have a flurry of trades happening throughout the night, but it did have its own set of star players that joined the teams but then for some reason or the other, had an underwhelming rookie season.

Let's take a look at the top 5 rookies from the 2018 draft that should and need to demand a trade to reinvigorate their young careers once again.

#5 Troy Brown Jr. (Washington Wizards)

Washington Wizards drafted Brown with the 15th pick in 2018

The Washington Wizards have been a team that do not have a set path or a vision in mind, they seem to be swerving wherever they have space to squeeze themselves. This season, with another John Wall injury, they became a team that tried to make it to the playoffs but failed.

In all this, rookie Troy Brown Jr. tried to keep his head down and get his season going. Brown is a shooting guard, who can also play small forward, standing at 6 foot 7 with a 6 foot 10 wingspan and can defend multiple positions on the defensive end.

Yet, he was barely used this season as he played just 52 games for the Wizards, averaging 14 minutes a game and 4.8 points. He had a bad three-point shooting percentage of 31% but it seemed to be getting better when compared to his college days at Oregon.

If Brown needs to play more minutes, he needs to try and force a trade to a team where he can get more minutes. His ability to handle the ball and a great eye for passes needs to be exploited more and a team like the Wizards is not the best place for him to develop into a better player.

