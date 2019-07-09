NBA 2019: Top 5 Tallest Players in the NBA TODAY

Achyut Dubey FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

Celtics' legendary head coach Red Auerbach famously said, “You can’t teach height”

Playing a game that involves scoring buckets through a ring at a height of 10 feet requires length in a player at the very least. However, time and again, the league has exhibited examples where exceptional talent has overpowered the need for a tall frame.

In this piece we take a look at those who feel the rim nearer to themselves than all the others on the court. They don't need a majestic vertical to dunk to the ball and command the boards at will. Moreover, players carrying extraordinary physical height showcase innate abilities to guard the paint with their humongous wingspan as well. Basically, exceptional length is a norm across the league and the only place where it stands out is when players are spotted off the court.

On that note, let's take a look at the top 5 tallest players in the league heading into the 2019-20 season.

#5 DeAndre Ayton - 2.16 m / 7 ft 1 in

DeAndre Ayton was the No.1 pick from the 2018 draft.

No doubt that the Luka Doncic and Trey Young were far better players than Ayton during the 2018-19 season but what's commendable is that this former Arizona Wildcat held true to his abilties. In just his first year in the league, he ranked 13th in in rebounds per game (10.3) across the 71 games in total. The 20-year-old was the only rookie to average double-digit in rebounding.

Hosting an outstanding 58.5 shooting percentage from the field, Ayton finished his 2018-19 campaign with an impressive scoring average of 16.3 points per game. Racking up 134 dunks in his rookie season - thanks to his agile and athletic 7-foot frame - Ayton turned out to be that ever-elusive reliable center for the Phoenix Suns this past season.

Ayton's seamless transition from college basketball onto the professional landscape was underlined by him matching his college numbers, but against rather steep competition. Towring over his opponents at 7-foot-1, Ayton has shown intense promise to adapt to the speed and complexity of the NBA game.

