NBA 2020-2021: 5 Reasons why the league shouldn't go through with the All-Star game

The NBA All-Star Game is set to take place on the 7th of March, 2021 in Atlanta according to insider Shams Charania.

The NBA and NBPA have agreed to host the All-Star Game on March 7 in Atlanta, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Sides are finalizing details of the plan as soon as Thursday. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 4, 2021

The NBA's biggest star, Los Angeles Lakers' talisman, LeBron James expressed his frustration at the league's decision to go ahead with the 2021 All-Star Game. He stated:

"I have zero energy and zero excitement about an All-Star game this year. I don’t even understand why we’re having an All-Star game....it's pretty much kind of a slap in the face. ... I’m not very happy about it, but it’s out of my hands and I’ll be there physically if I’m selected. I’ll be there physically, but not mentally."

Here are 5 reasons against holding the NBA All-Star Game this year:

1) Risk of COVID

The risk of players and staff being infected with the COVID-19 virus perhaps tops the list of concerns. As players from multiple teams across the NBA from different parts of the United States will have to leave their team's bio-bubble to take part in this mega event, it will lead to huge safety concerns each individual involved.

2) Disinterest of Star Players

Star players from the Celtics, Heat, Nuggets and Lakers, semi-finalists of 2019-2020 NBA season, don't seem to pleased with the decision either as they've barely had enough time off-season to rest. The players have been in-action on a regular basis ever since the league started in December, either playing consecutive games or with a day or two's rest at the most.

The NBA should've considered this possibility before the season started, when the guidelines were issued. The players are the reason most viewers tune in to watch the world's most famous basketball tournament in the first place. Putting the league's interest above these stars could result in tensions between the two parties in the future.

3) Risk of Injury

Without sufficient time to rest and recover, players who are likely to make the All-Star team run the risk of being seriously injured. Developing an injury along with the added risk of contracting coronavirus, during the period of business-end, could jeopardize the future of the player as well as his team.

Instead, the NBA could have allowed the players to opt for a break in light of their hectic schedule, while respecting the players' commitment to put their health at risk to keep the league going in times like these.

4) Unfair Selection

The Covid pandemic has created certain conditions that often require making hard decisions while balancing the concerns of fair play. The NBA of course is no exception to this predicament.

There are players who have missed a significant number of games due to safety protocols, despite not being infected, which raises questions over their credibility to be voted for the 2020-2021 NBA All-Star game. Teams like the Washington Wizards and the Memphis Grizzlies have missed almost 2 weeks of action, which has disrupted the rhythm of players and their teams. In times like these, ensuring a balanced playing field for all is as a challenge for the league.

After struggling throughout January, while also having six games postponed, the Washington Wizards are set to welcome back Davis Bertans, Rui Hachimura and Moritz Wagner from the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols. https://t.co/dK6lepfdAM — Reuters Sports (@ReutersSports) January 29, 2021

5) Limtitations for NBA Fans

The NBA All-Star Weekend is made for the fans and by the fans! This eventful three day weekend usually features multiple events including Slam Dunk contest, 3-point Shooting contests and of course, the All Star Game itself on Sunday night. This time, however, the case is different as the league has restricted the events to a single day. The reduced number of fans along with the restricted time period could result in lack of motivation for the players which can affect the entire event.