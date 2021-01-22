NBA 2020-21: 3 Centers the Boston Celtics should target prior to NBA trade deadline

Boston Celtics fans will have felt a severe case of déjà vu on Wednesday night as Joel Embiid punished the C's lack of paint protection, with the Philadelphia 76ers' big man bullying his way to 42 points. In last season's playoffs, Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo dealt with the Celtics' drives with ease, having little threat from an inside presence that could act as a decoy.

With the Eastern Conference looking stronger this season, the Boston Celtics may look to use the time before the trade deadline to bring in pieces that will help them reach the NBA Finals - an achievement that has eluded them for over a decade.

An area of worry for Celtics fans is at Center, where coach Stevens currently has multiple options, though none at All-Star caliber.

After the Boston Celtics crashed out of the 2019-20 NBA playoffs post a six-game series with the Miami Heat, it became increasingly clear to those closely following the franchise that they needed an out-and-out Center.

Tristan Thompson came in from Cleveland, though the early signs of the adapted big man have thus far failed to prove that he can be the player Boston need.

The offensive weapons that those around the Boston Celtics possess would give fans more cause for concern after the first month of the season.

Brooklyn are the team to beat currently with two of the greatest scorers the NBA has ever seen. On the other hand, the Milwaukee Bucks boast an offensive trio of Giannis, Jrue Holiday, and Khris Middleton.

Then there are the 76ers and Heat, who possess feared rim protection that Boston cannot currently compete with. Therefore, we have examined three centers we believe the Boston Celtics could target going forward.

#1 Andre Drummond

Cleveland Cavaliers Center Andre Drummond.

The first name that springs to mind in the Boston Celtics' current situation is Andre Drummond. Celtics' $28.5m trade exception fits perfectly into Drummond's salary and would be a relatively straightforward deal for the side to make, along with a couple of future second-round picks.

Drummond is putting up a career-high 18.8 points and leads the league in rebounding, grabbing 15.1 boards per game. In fact, Drummond has led the NBA in rebounds on four occasions in his nine-year career.

With the current array of big men at the Cleveland Cavaliers' disposal - including the recent procurement of Jarrett Allen from the Brooklyn Nets - they may see this as an easy way to secure future picks for the 27-year old on an expiring contract.

Drummond would slide perfectly into the Boston Celtics' defensive mold and could bring them the rim protection they will need to succeed in this season's playoffs.

#2 Nikola Vucevic

Nikola Vucevic of the Orlando Magic celebrates during last season's playoffs.

Nikola Vucevic's career-high year in 2019 was supposed to be a sign of the future to come for the Orlando Magic center, as the franchise returned to the playoffs and he became an All-Star for the first time.

Since then, the Magic have regressed due to significant injury woes, and this has brought the Montenegrin's future with the team into question.

Trading for Vucevic would prove a more difficult task for the Boston Celtics. Undoubtedly, they would have to cough up a bunch of future picks and the likes of Marcus Smart and center Robert Williams to make the finances work.

However, the upside of any such deal could prove decisive in any future series against the Bucks, Nets, or 76ers.

Nikola Vucevic with an absurd game tonight.



34 PTS

10 REB

7 AST

5 STL

5 3PT



He is the first center in NBA history to put up 30p/10r/5a/5s with 5+ threes in a game. pic.twitter.com/6SAw3iZrDq — StatMuse (@statmuse) January 17, 2021

Vucevic is ranked fourth in scoring among centers in the league - averaging 23.3 points a game - and seventh in rebounding. He has also grabbed 1.3 steals per game and is shooting at an impressive 42.6% off 6.3 attempts per game from beyond the 3-point line. The 30-year-old would be the third punch in a Boston Celtics offense.

#3 Steven Adams

New Orleans Pelicans' Steven Adams.

The New Orleans Pelicans were expected to make a run at the playoffs this season, with the likes of Zion Williamson and Brandom Ingram being paired with former OKC center Steven Adams. So far, the Pels have been far from perfect, falling to a 5-9 record in the West.

Though there is plenty of time for the system to reverse, the talent at the Pelicans' disposal may not work together as its front office had hoped. Therefore, the Boston Celtics could enquire about the availability of Adams.

Although he became a fan-favorite in Oklahoma, Adams was often overshadowed by the scoring talent (Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook) the Thunder had during his tenure with the franchise.

The New Zealand international has been one of the NBA's most reliable centers and still has time to reach his peak at the age of 27. The big man is averaging 9.6 points and 9.5 rebounds per game this year. However, it's the other aspects of his game that make him a promising prospect for the Boston Celtics.

Adams is one of the league's elite screen setters. Moreover, he relishes protecting the rim and grabbing offensive rebounds. The Thunder consistently limited shots at the rim with him on the floor.

The Boston Celtics need a more dominant, intimidating presence in the paint, which Adams would easily provide.