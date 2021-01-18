NBA 2020-21: 5 best offensive teams so far this season

The 2020-21 NBA season is just getting started but has already managed to take us on a roller coaster ride full of exciting twists and turns. Top contenders such as the LA Clippers and the Milwaukee Bucks have bolstered their side and are looking primed to do better this season. The game itself has changed with teams focusing on offense than ever before.

NBA 2020-21: The five best offensive teams so far

It was a long-standing belief that NBA Championships were won on the back of a stellar defense. The Warriors proved there were other paths to the trophy as their shooters dominated opposing teams with their offensive prowess, winning them three NBA titles between 2015 and 2018.

This year we could potentially see something similar from the retooled Brooklyn Nets, who have three offensive juggernauts on their roster.

In this article, we look at the 5 best offensive teams in the 2020-21 NBA season so far.

#1 Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks high fives Khris Middleton

The Milwaukee Bucks have the highest offensive rating in the NBA. The driving force behind their display on that end of the floor is the reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo. That said, the entire team have played well while rallying behind their superstar to surge to the top of the Eastern Conference table.

As a team, the Bucks are shooting 49.2% from the field and averaging 117.8 points this month. Milwaukee will be looking to dominate the East this season but will face tough competition from the Brooklyn Nets and the Philadelphia 76ers.

#2 LA Clippers

Paul George and Kawhi Leonard of the LA Clippers warm up before a preseason game

The LA Clippers, and Paul George in particular, were facing a lot of heat at the beginning of this season. However, the Clippers have silenced their critics with a worthy display of winning basketball.

PG13 has been in MVP-worthy form and is averaging 24.8 points on 51% shooting from the floor. His efficient performances have helped the LA Clippers earn the second-highest offensive rating in the NBA at the moment.

Seven score in double-figures in win No. 10.



As a team, the LA Clippers are shooting 48.9% from the field and averaging 116.2 points this month. While these numbers are unsustainable as the season unfolds, the early trend bodes well for the Clippers as a unit.