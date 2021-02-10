NBA 2020-21: 5 Players with the most points so far

The NBA has seen some prolific scorers take center stage so far this season. This top-5 list is full of world-class players featuring stars of today and tomorrow.

As many as four out of the five players on this list are part of teams that have struggled this season, however, as the top-scorer stats stand this season, it hasn't affected their scoring prowess.

Top 5 players with most points in NBA this season

The list could have looked different if not for the health and safety protocols implied by the NBA this season. With players having to quarantine despite testing negative, it has potentially altered the outcomes of the top scorers' list. One such notable candidate is former league MVP Kevin Durant, who has been phenomenal for the star-studded Brooklyn Nets this season.

The lanky forward currently averages 29.5 ppg, the second-highest scoring average this season, level with Steph Curry, but has missed out on several games due to COVID protocols, hampering his chances of ending the season as the top points scorer.

Steve Nash on Kevin Durant: "From what I know, Kevin's on about 90 negative (COVID) tests." — Kristian Winfield (@Krisplashed) February 8, 2021

Below mentioned is the current list of the top 5 players with the most points this season, ranked in reverse order.

#5 Nikola Jokic

Total Points: 633 | PPG - 27.5, APG - 8.5, RPG - 11.5, FG - 56.5%

Nikola Jokic

Advertisement

The Denver Nuggets' big man has been one of the best performers in the NBA this season, leading the Nuggets roster in every possible department: points, assists, rebounds, steals, and blocks. However, his team continues to struggle and currently sits 8th in the Western Conference standings.

The Joker's season-high 50-point game came against the Sacramento Kings.

#4 LeBron James

Total Points: 639 | PPG - 25.6, APG - 8.0, RPG - 8.0, FG - 49.7%

LeBron James

The 4-time league NBA MVP has been absolutely lethal this season. LeBron James, 36, who is in his 18th season as an NBA player, seems to be getting better and better as he inches closer to the summit of his highly decorated career. The former Cavs star has been dominating teams all by himself as he has maintained an elite record of scoring at least 15 points, providing 5 assists, and claiming 5 boards per game. King James also leads the NBA MVP Ladder race as of now due to his consistent performances, while also managing to play all games this season.

LeBron's season-high 46 point game was against his former employers, the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The King is unreal 👑



RTs = Votes #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/vR24W5ZXmw — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) February 9, 2021