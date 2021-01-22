The 2020-21 NBA season has seen some terrific performances from role players helping their teams on a nightly basis. These unsung heroes represent the best part of the game — playing team basketball.

The tag of a role player can change for younger talent with time - more experience will allow them to take a leap and become stars in their own right. Then there are the yesteryear stars who have accepted their new roles to win the grand prize.

NBA 2020-21: 5 Role players that are having an outstanding season

Every team aspiring to take things to the next level is dependent on their role players to get them there. Even the league's brightest stars can't get the job done without the rest of the cast playing their part to perfection. On this note, let's look at the five role players striving hard to make their teams better this season.

De'Andre Hunter (Atlanta Hawks)

De'Andre Hunter of the Atlanta Hawks dribbles during warmups before the first half against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center.

No one would have expected to see second-year player De'Andre Hunter take on a bigger role with the Hawks this season. But his stellar play has compelled Atlanta to switch things up. Hunter has solidified his place in the starting lineup and is playing 32 minutes per appearance.

The 23-year-old is working hard on both ends of the floor with focus and energy, putting him in the limelight.

Not only is he generating more offense for the Hawks, but he and Clint Capela are also making strides defensively. The duo are helping the Atlanta Hawks match up better on the floor.

De'Andre Hunter had 25 points and 3 steals in today's win. pic.twitter.com/6EepH2WbzU — FOX Sports: Hawks (@HawksOnFSSE) January 18, 2021

This season, Hunter is averaging 16.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 1.9 assists in thirteen games so far. He is shooting a lights out 50% from the field and 40% from downtown.

Willie Cauley-Stein (Dallas Mavericks)

Willie Cauley-Stein of the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center.

Willie Cauley-Stein has bolstered the Dallas Mavericks' front-line with his stellar play. His ability to roll to the basket and finish with high accuracy is a boon for his backcourt partner, Luka Doncic.

Cauley-Stein is inducing high energy into every game and demands attention from opposing teams, which helps free up his teammates.

His numbers on defense don't represent his capabilities on that end of the hardwood, as Cauley-Stein has been hustling to cover players with lockdown defense in crunch time. This campaign is the perfect time for Cauley-Stein to level up and become one of the league's premier centers.

🚨 TRIPLE-DOUBLE ALERT 🚨



Luka's assist to Willie Cauley-Stein gives him 13 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists tonight!@dallasmavs | #MFFL pic.twitter.com/TKs5AMq8ks — FOX Sports Southwest (@FOXSportsSW) January 21, 2021

He is averaging 6.5 points, 5.7 rebounds in 14 games in his first stint as a starter. Additionally, Cauley-Stein is shooting the ball 59% from the field.