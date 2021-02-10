NBA 2020-21: 5 Teams that made the playoff last season but wont make it back in 2021

With most sides in the NBA having played a third of their games, the conference standings are beginning to take shape. As the league's elite sides such as the LA Lakers and Philadelphia 76ers break away at the top, fans of those outside the playoff berths are left wondering if their team can turn around their current form.

Given the competitiveness of the league, there is constant fluctuation in the standings, which also means no team is guaranteed to play in the postseason.

There are currently several sides who look unlikely to make the 2021 NBA playoffs despite competing last year. Let's take a look at the 5 teams we suspect won't make the postseason due to their current form and who may need to bolster their squad if they have ambitions to do so.

2021 NBA playoffs: 5 sides whose form suggests they will miss out on postseason basketball

Though there is still a long way to go in the 2020-21 NBA season, based on current performances, there are teams who have disappointed in their opening matchups.

Fans already fear the worst and if they are to make the 2021 NBA playoffs, there will need to be a considerable turnaround in fortunes. Let's have a look at who has started the year worse than expected.

#1 Dallas Mavericks

Dallas Mavericks MVP candidate Luka Doncic

As one of the most-hyped teams during the preseason, the Dallas Mavericks were always going to be under pressure to perform after impressing in the NBA playoffs last year. With over a third of their games played, the Mavs are 11-14 and have won only 3 of their last 10 encounters.

There are several reasons why Dallas will not make the 2021 NBA playoffs despite the fact that the West is already stacked. Kristaps Porzingis' brilliance is only available sporadically as the center battles on and off with injuries and even with the Latvian playing, the Mavs lack sufficient scoring to back up their two superstars.

Big time players make big time plays.



🌟 1 RT = 1 Vote 🌟 @luka7doncic | #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/G3rMIWiMnQ — Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) February 9, 2021

Luka Doncic has done his best so far, averaging 27.8 points, 9.3 assists and 8.7 rebounds but is playing 35 minutes a game. Therefore, even if the Dallas Mavericks were to reach the 2021 NBA playoffs, it would be unrealistic to ask Doncic to continue producing MVP-calibre numbers with little rest. The Mavericks instead need to consider going into the NBA trade market and picking up sufficient wing support and cover for Porzingis when he is injured.

#2 Miami Heat

Andre Iguodala directs offense for Miami Heat

One minute, Miami Heat had stunned the NBA by reaching the Finals against the LA Lakers, the next they are laguishing on a 9-14 record with 7 losses in the past ten matchups. All is not lost yet for fans of the 3-time champions, though their consistency and ability to produce the same level of basketball as last season has faded.

Miami have faced a multitude of problems in the opening stages of the league campaign, including numerous injuries and setbacks from the NBA's health and safety protocols. Star Jimmy Butler has played only 11 games, meanwhile Duncan Robinson, Goran Dragic and Kendrick Nunn are all scoring less, as is Butler.

The Heat's offense is ranked amongst the worst seven sides as a result of this and unless they are able to turn this around and find consistency with their best unit on the floor, they could well be the biggest name to miss out on the 2021 NBA playoffs.

#3 Houston Rockets

Houston Rockets new star Victor Oladipo

Although the Houston Rockets have impressed amidst their player turnover, which included seeing franchise legend James Harden leave, they are now hugely reliant on their star guard pairing. Oladipo joined the team via the Harden blockbuster trade, though has made it known that he will not be at the franchise for long, especially considering his expiring contract.

The Rockets' ability to make the 2021 NBA playoffs rests not only on the shooting guard's shoulders but on John Wall's. Both guards have faced lengthy injury layoffs, as too has DeMarcus Cousins, who has thus far been unable to fill the hole left by the sidelined Christian Wood.

Houston have lost their last two matchups without the exciting young center and have shown in numerous losses how they have fared without one or two of their stars. Relying on a core guard and center pairing who have all had injury troubles in the past is a dangerous game for the Rockets to play and may ultimately see them drop out of the 2021 NBA playoff berths.