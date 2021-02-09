NBA 2020-21: 5 Teams primed to make a big move before the NBA trade deadline

The 2020-21 NBA season has witnessed a shift in the power balance after James Harden's blockbuster trade to the Brooklyn Nets and the rest of the league is now left scampering to make moves to contend with a new 'Big 3'.

It started with an eventful offseason with the Phoenix Suns' acquisition of Chris Paul and a point guard swap between the Washington Wizards and the Houston Rockets that saw Russell Westbrook head to the capital and John Wall to Houston.

While Wall and CP3 have turned their new teams into playoff contenders, the Wizards saw their fortunes take a U-turn for the worse.

The Brooklyn Nets then changed the landscape of the league by acquiring three-time scoring champion and former league MVP James Harden from the Houston Rockets in a blockbuster trade. The move saw the Nets form a new 'Big 3', featuring Harden, two-time NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

Teams around the league are now frantically trying to improve their roster to compete with the Nets' Big 3 and the quickest way to achieve that is with trade moves of their own that could bring over the right talent to help them when it matters the most — the 2021 NBA playoffs.

On this note, let’s take a look at five teams that could make a big move before the NBA trade deadline.

#5 Brooklyn Nets

James Harden, Kevin Durant, and Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets had to part ways with top-performing role players to make the four-team trade that saw them acquire Harden come to fruition. While the move worked wonders for the Nets' offense, making them one of the top-rated offences in the NBA, the same has also presented a new challenge on defense.

DeAndre Jordan is no longer the elite center he once was, and the team continues to suffer in the paint area as a result. Joe Harris has been shooting lights out this campaign, but his defense remains a worrying point for their title aspirations in the postseason.

I’m not advocating trading for JJ Redick. I think there are better uses of that kind of salary filler. But if he gets bought out, he’s going to Brooklyn. Any team besides the Nets should view that as a reason to trade for him if they want him. It’s their only way of getting him. https://t.co/CMPMhY6xVn — Samuel H. Quinn (@SamQuinnCBS) February 1, 2021

Jeff Green and new acquisition Iman Shumpert could help tighten things up on the defensive end, but they will need a lot more help to match the elite teams the Brooklyn Nets will likely meet en route to the NBA Finals. The Nets will be one of the more active teams ahead of the NBA trade deadline as the front office hunts for the right talent that can take the load off their star-studded trio.

#4 Golden State Warriors

Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors are also among the prime candidates to make a big move before the NBA trade deadline this season. They hold the Minnesota Timberwolves' 2021 first-round pick and also have trade assets in up-and-coming star James Wiseman and the much-improved Andrew Wiggins. The Warriors front office have a big decision to make this season. Do they continue with their current roster or go all out for a blockbuster trade that transforms them into title contenders immediately?

Given Stephen Curry's incredible form this campaign, the Warriors could be tempted to trade for a superstar like Bradley Beal and pair him with Curry in the absence Klay Thompson, who won't be returning until next season.

On the flip side, the team's management could have long-term goals that may not align with the urgent roster moves needed before the fast-approaching NBA trade deadline. Irrespective of the Beal situation, the Golden State Warriors are in dire need of new talent, especially in the frontcourt, having lost multiple centers to injury in their recent stretch.