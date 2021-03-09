NBA 2020-21 midseason awards: Joel Embiid, LaMelo Ball lead the way at the All-Star break

The 2020-21 NBA season has been a whirlwind so far and it is fair to say players and coaches were ready for the All-Star break. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the league has lacked its regular normality, however it has not been short on its usual entertainment. Brooklyn have a frightening power three that are looking to win their first championship, while the Utah Jazz have surprised many with their league-leading record.

With this week roughly marking the halfway point of the regular season, we have decided to put together our NBA midseason awards recognizing 5 individual, league-leading efforts.

NBA Season 2020-21: 5 midseason awards

In our rundown, we will take a look at who currently leads the tight MVP race and two major reasons the Utah Jazz are currently dominating the NBA.

While there have been considerable disruptions to the league season, these five show the consistency and potential to win their awards come May.

NBA MVP - Joel Embiid

Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid

Probably the most exciting of our midseason awards is for the NBA's MVP. The race to win the league's most coveted individual title is extremely close this season with each of LeBron James, Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic locked in an ever-changing battle. Due to recent results, however, we have given the award to the young Philadelphia 76ers star.

Embiid has, without a doubt, taken his game to the next level this season, averaging over 30 points a night and 11.6 boards. He is leading the Eastern Conference's best team and is shooting at over 50% from the field.

MVP odds 🤔



Joel Embiid: +190

LeBron James: +260

Nikola Jokic: +480

Luka Doncic: +1800 https://t.co/zobGbN1PKy — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) March 7, 2021

Joel Embiid will be a significant factor in the NBA playoffs, with only a few teams able to guard the 7-foot center. The Cameroonian has already had four 40+ point games this season, including against the Boston Celtics and Utah Jazz, both of whom have solid defensive units. Although it may not land his way come the end of the season, Embiid will undoubtedly be at the head of the race.

NBA MIP - Jerami Grant

Jerami Grant has been on fire this season for the Detroit Pistons

Though the Detroit Pistons have had a perilous season, Jerami Grant's performances have been an unexpected, yet welcome reprieve, earning him our NBA Most Improved Player award. Grant moved from the Denver Nuggets to become the franchise's star player and the go-to guy, which is exactly what he has achieved after his 33 games in Detroit.

Grant is putting up career-high numbers while shooting at almost 89% from the free-throw line. He averaged 23.4 points a night, almost double of his 12 from last year, while also grabbing 5.3 rebounds and a block per game.

For a player who regularly put up single-digit points before the last two seasons' 13.6 and 12, Grant's output this season has been a staggering improvement. If the Pistons' record wasn't so bad, the 7th-year guard may have made the All-Star game.

NBA Rookie of the Year - LaMelo Ball

LaMelo Ball has shone this season for the Charlotte Hornets

It's understated to say that LaMelo Ball had a lot of pressure on him coming out of this year's draft in third place, let alone because of his family name. However, the Charlotte Hornets point guard has excelled since entering the league and is the runaway favorite for NBA's Rookie of the Year.

Ball has gained the respect of experienced pros around the NBA, with Carmelo Anthony stating it was an honor to pass down his trademark 'Melo' name to the young star.

“I’m not a goat but I fit the description” 🗣



LaMelo in 15 career games as an NBA starter:



20.7 PPG | 6.7 AST | 6.2 REB | 45% 3PT@MELOD1P @lilbaby4PF pic.twitter.com/ZeLozksgYV — Overtime (@overtime) March 7, 2021

Ball was seen as a risk by the Charlotte Hornets, though he has certainly repaid their trust. He is a future All-Star and could even be a box-office type of player for the franchise. At only 19 years of age, Ball has a long career ahead of him, though is already averaging 15.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, 6 assists and 1.6 steals. He certainly has what it takes to be great and the Hornets fanbase will be extremely excited to see how he progresses.

NBA Defensive player of the Year - Rudy Gobert

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert

The NBA is adapting and so a lot of the qualities seen traditionally in defensive players such as a full-court press are now less prevalent in the league. In the modern era of defenders, there are athletic forwards who can guard 1 through 5 such as Ben Simmons. There is the in-your-face, loud, frustrating kind such as Patrick Beverley. However, coming out on top for our midseason Defensive Player of the Year is the Utah Jazz' Rudy Gobert.

BLOCK of the Night: January 19th



👉 Rudy Gobert of the @utahjazz pic.twitter.com/0QlhJiOG7h — NBA Canada (@NBACanada) January 20, 2021

Hoping to attain his 3rd award in this category, the French center is playing some of the best defense of his career. He is averaging his second-highest defensive rebounds, grabbing 9.8 per night which equates to a career-high 32.7% of available defensive rebounds per game.

Gobert's defensive win shares of 2.5 currently leads the league while his defensive rating is 102 - lower than last season. A lot of the Jazz' success so far can be accounted for by Gobert's performances. He is an elite rim-protector, blocking 2.7 shots a night - a career-high - while being the anchor for one of the NBA's best defenses.

NBA Coach of the Year - Quin Snyder

Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder

Quin Snyder's Utah Jazz hold the best record in the NBA and he just led Team LeBron to win the All-Star game - it's been a good couple of months for the 7th-year head coach.

Since joining the Jazz, Snyder has continuously improved his side to now being the favorites for a Western Conference title. His Utah side rank 3rd in both offensive and defensive efficiency, having lost only 2 games on home court all season. Snyder has won the NBA's coach of the month award on back-to-back occasions this year and will be hoping his Jazz side can revert to the form shown prior to the All-Star break once they return.

Western Conference Coach of the Month Quin Snyder led the @utahjazz to a 12-2 record in February. During this period, the Jazz are averaging a league best 16.9 3PM & 46.3 RPG.



Congrats to Coach Snyder & the entire Jazz coaching staff on this award for the 2nd consecutive time! pic.twitter.com/NMmlNLgZfE — NBA Coaches Assoc. (@NBA_Coaches) March 2, 2021